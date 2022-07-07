2022/07/07 | 22:12 - Source: Iraq News

I Am Musicology "Style by Fashion" Panelist Left to Right : (Icon Billingsley, EJ King, Brittney Boston, Winnie Stackz, Karl Kani)

I Am Musicology "Style by Fashion" Panelist Left to Right : (Icon Billingsley, EJ King, Brittney Boston, Winnie Stackz, Karl Kani)

I Am Musicology "Style by Fashion" Panelist Left to Right : (Icon Billingsley, EJ King, Brittney Boston, Winnie Stackz, Karl Kani)

Musicology set the tone for fashion & culture during BET Awards week with Legendary panelist Karl Kani, Winnie Stackz, EJ King and Icontips

The key to the game is to not second guess yourself”

— Winnnie Stackz

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, July 7, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- I Am Musicology hosted ‘Styled by Music’ a curated experimental event that kicked off the BET Awards week with a panel including an interactive conversation featuring Celebrity stylist the legendary Karl Kani, EJ King, Icon Billingsley, Winnie Stackz, and Brittney Boston CEO of I Am Musicology.The panel featured a heart-to-heart discussion that touched on the journey of entrepreneurship and highlighted the importance of staying true to yourself when gliding through the fashion industry.



Karl Kani shares that his name "Kani" was established as a "Yes I can" daily motivational reminder to himself to inspire the cultural as a black designer for people to feel "If he can do it, then I can do it".



Stackz emphasized, “The key to the game is to not second guess yourself” as he spoke about his experience working with the Famous Jackson family.



Each stylist brought a unique perspective to the dialogue that impacted aspiring creatives through their passed-down knowledge and mutual relationships.



Style By Music was very successful due to the efforts of our amazing guest and media partners Revolt, Sheen Magazine and more!The celebration was held in a downtown Los Angeles venue that had a live band with a remarkable performance by rising music sensation Emi Secrest and Musicology later presented a fashion show showcasing black designers: K Waters Fashion, Chicago Playground, Champagne Champion Generation TYPO.



Invigorating is what describes this wonderful production with live sets from DJ ER and Nuf Ced that kept the crowd vibing the whole night.If you have additional questions or concerns regarding this event please do not hesitate to contact us directly.For more information, Follow I Am Musicology on IG - @iammusicology tags- #Iammusicology #Stylebymusic for press or media inquiries contact Destiny Good at dgoodpublicity@gmail.com###

I Am Musicology "Style by Music"I Am Musicologyiammusicology@gmail.com

Styled By Music (BET Awards 2022) presented by Musicology

You just read:

News Provided By

July 07, 2022, 18:52 GMT

Share This Article

Distribution channels: Beauty & Hair Care, Business & Economy, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Education, Gifts, Games & Hobbies, Human Rights, Media, Advertising & PR, Movie Industry, Music Industry, World & Regional ...

EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency.



We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content.



As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention.



Your help is welcome.



EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world.



Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

Submit your press release

?