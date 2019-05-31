Home › Baghdad Post › Russia says it's Turkey's duty to halt fighting in Syria's Idlib

(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News )- The Kremlin said on Friday it was Turkey’s responsibility tostop rebels in Syria’s Idlib province from firing on civilian and Russiantargets, signaling it would continue to back a Syrian government offensivethere despite Ankara’s protests.Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan told his Russiancounterpart Vladimir Putin late on Thursday that he wanted a ceasefire in Idlibto prevent more civilian deaths and a refugee influx to Turkey.Erdogan also told Putin by phone that Syria needed apolitical solution, Erdogan’s office said in a statement.The Turkish leader has repeatedly complained to Moscow abouta Russian-backed Syrian government offensive in the rebel-held northwest, themost serious escalation of the war between President Bashar al-Assad and hisenemies since last summer.The fighting has uprooted around 250,000 people in theterritory, the last significant rebel stronghold, and one which borders Turkey.The Kremlin made clear on Friday however that it was for nowunmoved by Erdogan’s calls for a ceasefire, saying the rebels were the ones whohad to implement a ceasefire in the first instance.“We really do need a ceasefire in Idlib and what needs to beachieved is for the terrorists to stop firing on civilian targets and oncertain facilities where our troops are located,” Kremlin spokesman DmitryPeskov told reporters when asked about Erdogan’s request for a ceasefire.“...This is the responsibility of the Turkish side.”Russia has complained of rocket and drone attacks againstits main Hmeymim air base being launched from Idlib, something Peskov describedas “a highly dangerous tendency”.He made no mention of the idea that Syrian governmenttroops, backed by Russian air power, should stop fighting however, but deniedMoscow and Ankara disagreed over Idlib.The fate of the province has strained relations betweenRussia and Turkey, which is keen to retain a degree of influence there givenits geographical proximity.Moscow, one of the Syrian government’s staunchest allies,and Turkey brokered a deal in September to create a demilitarized zone in Idlibthat would be free of all heavy weapons and jihadist fighters.But Moscow, which is keen to help Assad retake territory,has since complained about escalating violence in the area and said thatmilitants who used to belong to the Nusra Front group are in control of largeswaths of territory.It has blamed Turkey for not doing enough to hold its sideof the bargain, while Ankara, which is worried about refugees crossing fromIdlib into Turkey, has repeatedly urged restraint.