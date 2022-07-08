Cholera outbreak in Iraq affects scores

2022/07/08 | 11:22 - Source: Iraq News

NewsDesk @bactiman63

The Ministry of Health announced on Sunday the detection of 21 new confirmed cases of cholera, according to the Iraqi News Agency.

Iraq map/CIA

The ministry spokesman Saif Al-Badr said that “we have recorded 21 confirmed cases of cholera, including 10 new cases in Kirkuk, 7 in Dhi Qar, 2 in Al-Rusafa side of Baghdad, and 1 in each of Wasit and Al-Karkh side of Baghdad.”

Al-Badr added, “these new infections are added to the cases we previously announced, bringing the total to 160 confirmed cases of cholera, and 2 deaths, the 1st in Kirkuk and the 2nd in Baghdad.



The 160 recorded cases include 80 in Kirkuk, 37 in Al-Rusafa side of Baghdad, 13 in Dhi Qar, 10 in each of Sulaymaniyah and Diyala, 3 in Al-Muthanna, 2 in each of Babil, Al-Karkh side of Baghdad, and Wasit, and 1 in Al-Najaf.

In addition to the cholera outbreak, health officials reported five additional Crimean-Congo hemorrhagic fever (CCHF) cases, bringing the total to 230.



The CCHF death toll increased by two to 38.