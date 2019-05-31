Home › Baghdad Post › Middle East tensions to support Brent near $70 this year: poll

Middle East tensions to support Brent near $70 this year: poll

2019/05/31 | 18:40



(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News )- Brent crude prices are likely to hold near $70 a barrel inthe remainder of the year as elevated supply risks in the Middle East offsetrisks to demand from the US-China trade spat, a Reuters survey showed onFriday.A monthly survey of 43 economists and analysts forecast thatBrent crude will average $68.84 per barrel in 2019, little changed from theprevious poll’s $68.57 consensus but above the $66.80 average for theinternational benchmark so far this year.“Geopolitical tensions in the Middle East are supporting therisk premium currently incorporated in crude prices, with disruptions tocrucial trade routes being the most significant risk to global crude markets,”Intesa Sanpaolo analyst Daniela Corsini said.Brent has slid to just below $65 a barrel this week, fallingback to levels not seen since early March. It surged earlier this year to anear six-month peak of $75.60 in April, up about 50% from a near one-and-a-halfyear low hit in December.US sanctions on Venezuela, tensions between the UnitedStates and Iran – also under tightened sanctions – and supply curbs by theOrganization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) have all propped upprices.However, any boost has been capped by higher output from theUnited States and concerns about the impact of the festering US-China tradedispute on global growth and fuel demand.“A prolonged trade conflict without parties being able toreach an agreement could weigh on global growth prospects, and thus putdownward pressure on oil demand and prices,” said Adria Morron Salmeron, aneconomist at CaixaBank Research.Analysts polled expect global oil demand to grow by around1.2–1.4 million barrels per day (mbpd) in 2019, compared with the US EnergyInformation Administration’s forecast earlier this month of 1.38 mbpd.They warned that oil prices are unlikely to rise to levelsseen earlier this year, as any supply gap could be met by OPEC and abundant USoil output.OPEC and its allies including Russia are scheduled to meeton June 25-26, where analysts expect the producers to extend their pact onlimiting output. Two OPEC sources said earlier this month the meeting could bepostponed to July 3-4.“We remain of the view that despite continued supply risksin countries like Iran, Libya and Venezuela, demand-risk will remain at thefore in 2019,” said Cailin Birch, an analyst at the Economist IntelligenceUnit.“Given the current level of market supplies, strong USproduction growth and concerns about flagging demand, we do not expect pricesto show sustained growth in 2019 as a result of these tensions.”US light crude, meanwhile, is seen averaging $60.62 perbarrel this year, compared with $60.23 forecast in April, according to thesurvey. WTI prices have averaged about $58 so far this year.