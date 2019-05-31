Home › Baghdad Post › In the eye of the storm, Baghdad’s Green Zone remains sealed

(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News )- Baghdad’s Green Zone has been a barometer for tension andconflict in Iraq for nearly two decades.The 4-square mile (10-square kilometer) heavily guardedstrip on the banks of the Tigris River was known as “Little America” followingthe 2003 US invasion that toppled dictator Saddam Hussein. It then became ahated symbol of the country’s inequality, fueling the perception among Iraqisthat their government is out of touch.The sealed-off area, with its palm trees and monuments, ishome to the gigantic US Embassy in Iraq, one of the largest diplomatic missionsin the world. It has also been home to successive Iraqi governments and is offlimits to most Iraqis.Various attempts and promises by the Iraqi government toopen the area to traffic over the past years have failed to materialize,because of persistent security concerns.Here’s a look at the Green Zone, past and present:BEFORE THE INVASIONAlthough not visible, security was always tight around thearea, as Saddam Hussein’s presidential palace complex was located inside. Sowere the homes of some of Iraq’s top government officials. The road leading tothe presidential palace had been closed for decades before the war.The zone is also home to important Baghdad landmarksincluding the “Victory Arch” — a 40-meter (131-feet) tall arch of two swordsheld by bronze casts of Saddam’s hands to commemorate the 1980-88 Iran-Iraqwar. The area is also home to the Monument of the Unknown Soldier, Baghdad’sfamous clock tower and the renowned Rasheed Hotel, where entering guests had totread over a mosaic of former US President George Bush placed on the floorafter the 1991 Gulf War.Every year in July, Iraq’s army held a massive parade markingthe 1968 coup that brought Saddam’s Arab Socialist Baath Party to power andruled the country until the US invasion in 2003.The first strike by the US-led coalition in the early hoursof March 20, 2003 struck Saddam’s Republican Palace inside what later came tobe known as the Green Zone.THE GREEN ZONE POST INVASIONThe area was seized by US military forces in April 2003 insome of the heaviest fighting as American troops swept into Baghdad. Theneighborhood became home for the Coalition Provisional Authority, atransitional government established following the invasion.The first step taken to set up the area was taken by JayGarner, who at the time headed the reconstruction team and set up itsheadquarters at Saddam Hussein’s main palace.The official name under the interim government was theInternational Zone, but the name Green Zone, al-Mintaqa al-Khadraa in Arabic,was more commonly used, because the area was safer than the rest of Baghdad,where explosions, kidnappings, sectarian killings and shootings soon becamecommon. Blast walls and checkpoints were soon set up, and only people withspecial cards could enter.Despite the blast walls, Shiite militiamen in easternneighborhoods of the city commonly fired rockets into the Green Zone. Suicideattacks repeatedly struck at its gates, killing hundreds of people, includingAmericans.At the height of the attacks, men reaching the gates of thearea had to open their jackets and raise their shirts so that the guards knewthey were not wearing explosive belts. Vehicles were thoroughly searched andbomb-sniffing dogs deployed.One of the biggest security breaches occurred in April 2007,when a suicide bomber detonated his explosives in the cafeteria of theparliament building, killing eight people including three legislators.In April 2016, supporters of populist Shiite cleric Muqtadaal-Sadr launched an anti-government protest, angrily scaling up the blastwalls, tearing down some of the Green Zone’s walls and stormed the parliamentbuilding in a major escalation of a political crisis that had simmered formonths.“LITTLE AMERICA”During America’s military occupation of Iraq, parts of theGreen Zone were referred to by some as “little America” because of the UStroops deployed around it, and American brands available inside. At one point,the Green Zone had at least seven bars, including a Thursday night disco, asports bar, a British pub, a rooftop bar run by General Electric and abare-bones trailer-tavern operated by the contractor Bechtel.Then, the plushest tavern was the CIA’s watering hole, knownas the “OGA bar.” OGA stands for “Other Government Agency,” the CIA’s low-keymoniker. The OGA bar had a dance floor with a revolving mirrored disco ball anda game room. It opened to outsiders by invitation only.There was also the Green Zone Cafe, a tent erected in theparking lot of a former gas station. On a typical evening, one could see USsoldiers smoking from 4-foot-tall hookahs and security contractors laughingover beers, their machine guns by their sides.A tiny back room at the cafe also held the green zone’schief liquor store, where bottles of whiskey, vodka and wine were sold atapproximately double the price charged outside the green zone’s blast walls.The sealed-off zone also boasted gyms, a pizza parlor and amakeshift casino that had a glorified game room.Its name was adapted for the 2010 Matt Damon action thriller“Green Zone,” about a US army officer hunting for weapons of mass destruction.ALL IN THE PAST?There has been talk for years that restrictions would belifted in the Green Zone, first by then-Prime Minister Haider al-Abadi in 2015.In March, Prime Minister Adil Abd al-Mahdi removed thousandsof grey cement blast walls, easing the snarling traffic around Baghdad, andpublic access to the “Victory Arch” was restored.The UN envoy to Iraq, Jeanine Hennis-Plasschaert, told a UNSecurity Council meeting earlier this month that “very soon the Green Zone willno longer exist.”Only a few days earlier, a rocket was fired into the GreenZone, landing less than a mile from the sprawling US Embassy.Eager to show the war-scarred nation is returning to normal,Abdul-Mahdi is now promising to open it to the public on the first day of Eidal-Fitr, the upcoming holiday marking the end of the Muslim holy month ofRamadan.“Once the area is fully opened, all Iraq will be green,”said Lt. Gen. Mohamed Hamid Kadhim.