4 Turkish soldiers killed, wounded in northern Iraq

2022/07/08 | 21:58 - Source: Iraq News

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- The Ministry of Defense of Turkey announced that one soldier was killed and three others were wounded in the clash between the Turkish army and the elements of the Turkish Kurdistan Workers' Party (PKK) in northern Iraq.

Turkish troops in northern Iraq have long been violating the country's airspace and territory under the pretext of fighting PKK.



These violations of sovereignty continue amid constant condemnations and protests by the Iraqi central government and officials.

The Turkish army has recently launched a new operation (Claw-Lock) in northern Iraq against PKK, using fighter jets, artillery, and ground special forces.

The Turkish President has said that the goal of the operation is to secure the country's borders.



He also said that Turkiye and Iraq are closely working on the matter.

However, the Iraqi Foreign Ministry has urged Turkiye to withdraw its forces from the north, saying that Baghdad has the right to use all resources to respond to the violation of its sovereignty.

According to some sources, the Turkish army has so far established a large number of military bases inside the Kurdistan region in northern Iraq under the pretext of fighting the PKK.

RHM/IRN84815137/PR