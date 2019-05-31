Home › Baghdad Post › Cherry-picking through Turkey's gloom: Funds staying put as others flee

2019/05/31



(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News )- While Turkey’s economy flounders, some foreign funds arebuying into everything from fizzy drinks firms to automakers to banks as theywinnow out likely survivors in the country’s beaten down corporate bond andequity markets.Many overseas investors and macro-focused asset managers arepulling out, alarmed by a combination of a falling lira, high inflation,monetary policy missteps and a damaging standoff between President Recep TayyipErdogan’s and the United States.But with Turkey’s main equity index down 4% this quarter,others are cherry-picking based on a different range of criteria, includingcompanies’ exposure to foreign markets, debt levels and relations with Erdogan.Germany-based Union Investment, which manages around 343billion euros ($380 billion) globally, bought into dollar bonds belonging toCoca-Cola’s Turkish bottler Icecek (CCI), and conglomerate Koc Holding. Thesellers were international investment banks.“We’ve seen the trade fears and volatility... and usuallyit’s a very good opportunity to get some bonds, to do some bottom-fishing,”said Sergey Dergachev, senior portfolio manager at Union Investment, who wassatisfied with the 5 to 6 percent yield offered.“I’m a long-term investor and long term we are quitepositive on Turkey because you have a young population and huge disparitybetween the top corporates issuing bonds with strong corporate governance (and)strong risk management.”Many investors choosing such names cite their low levels ofdebt and healthy cashflow, allowing them to withstand the lira slump and arecession-plagued economy.They’re also favored because they’re large exporters. CCIexports to several former Soviet and Middle Eastern countries.“The overall thesis is the economy is weak and will remainweak... and the export sector has become more competitive,” said Julian Mayo,chief investment strategist at investment management firm Fiera Capital.He favors Turkey’s only refiner Tupras, carmaker Tofas, ajoint venture of Koc Holding and Italy’s Fiat, and household appliance makerArcelik.Financial adviser Lazard Asset Management already hasoverweight exposure to Turkish equity and is considering adding to itsholdings. “Along with Russia, Turkey is the cheapest market in the world amongsignificant markets,” said James Donald, its managing director for emergingmarkets equity.“...When you discount the risks we think there’s stillvalue... If the currency improved we might add other names with exposure to thedomestic economy.”‘HIGHLY POLITICIZED’Economic risks include a prolonged recession or sovereigndefault, while business relations with Erdogan and the Islamist-rooted AK Partyconstitute a political one.Links between Koc Holding’s eponymous family owners –prominent among Turkey’s secular business elite – and the AKP have at timesbeen testy, with some companies in its portfolio, including Tupras, in the pasthit with fines.“This a highly politicized situation where friends of thegovernment are spared... and larger banks and larger companies (that) have ahistory of opposing Erdogan will probably take the brunt (of economicadjustments),” said Jan Dehn, head of research at emerging markets investment managerAshmore Group.Many banks have been hobbled by a build-up of bad debtlinked to the slumping construction and energy sectors, while Erdogan hasharangued the sector for not cutting borrowing costs.But some see value.“We have an acquisition in some of the private sector banksbut at a senior level (that)... looks quite interesting in terms of value,”said Filippo Alloatti, senior credit analyst at Hermes Investment Management.He declined to specify those banks but highlighted Akbankand Garanti Bank as favored names, in part due to their conservative approachto risk management.Their senior dollar bonds offer 7-8% yield, compared to4.5-5% for the subordinated bonds of leading Brazilian banks, he noted.“Turkey is not Brazil. It’s in a tough spot but if you don’tthink they’re going to the wall then it’s quite interesting as you’re wellcompensated.” Alloatti said.Dergachev’s Union Investment bought Akbank dollar bonds thismonth. “In terms of liquidity, even assuming there’s no rollover, they (Akbank)have liquidity for at least mid to end 2020, so they have good liquidity,” hesaid.