عربي | كوردى


Cherry-picking through Turkey's gloom: Funds staying put as others flee

Cherry-picking through Turkey's gloom: Funds staying put as others flee
2019/05/31 | 19:50
(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News)- While Turkey’s economy flounders, some foreign funds are

buying into everything from fizzy drinks firms to automakers to banks as they

winnow out likely survivors in the country’s beaten down corporate bond and

equity markets.Many overseas investors and macro-focused asset managers are

pulling out, alarmed by a combination of a falling lira, high inflation,

monetary policy missteps and a damaging standoff between President Recep Tayyip

Erdogan’s and the United States.But with Turkey’s main equity index down 4% this quarter,

others are cherry-picking based on a different range of criteria, including

companies’ exposure to foreign markets, debt levels and relations with Erdogan.Germany-based Union Investment, which manages around 343

billion euros ($380 billion) globally, bought into dollar bonds belonging to

Coca-Cola’s Turkish bottler Icecek (CCI), and conglomerate Koc Holding. The

sellers were international investment banks.“We’ve seen the trade fears and volatility... and usually

it’s a very good opportunity to get some bonds, to do some bottom-fishing,”

said Sergey Dergachev, senior portfolio manager at Union Investment, who was

satisfied with the 5 to 6 percent yield offered.“I’m a long-term investor and long term we are quite

positive on Turkey because you have a young population and huge disparity

between the top corporates issuing bonds with strong corporate governance (and)

strong risk management.”Many investors choosing such names cite their low levels of

debt and healthy cashflow, allowing them to withstand the lira slump and a

recession-plagued economy.They’re also favored because they’re large exporters. CCI

exports to several former Soviet and Middle Eastern countries.“The overall thesis is the economy is weak and will remain

weak... and the export sector has become more competitive,” said Julian Mayo,

chief investment strategist at investment management firm Fiera Capital.He favors Turkey’s only refiner Tupras, carmaker Tofas, a

joint venture of Koc Holding and Italy’s Fiat, and household appliance maker

Arcelik.Financial adviser Lazard Asset Management already has

overweight exposure to Turkish equity and is considering adding to its

holdings. “Along with Russia, Turkey is the cheapest market in the world among

significant markets,” said James Donald, its managing director for emerging

markets equity.“...When you discount the risks we think there’s still

value... If the currency improved we might add other names with exposure to the

domestic economy.”‘HIGHLY POLITICIZED’Economic risks include a prolonged recession or sovereign

default, while business relations with Erdogan and the Islamist-rooted AK Party

constitute a political one.Links between Koc Holding’s eponymous family owners –

prominent among Turkey’s secular business elite – and the AKP have at times

been testy, with some companies in its portfolio, including Tupras, in the past

hit with fines.“This a highly politicized situation where friends of the

government are spared... and larger banks and larger companies (that) have a

history of opposing Erdogan will probably take the brunt (of economic

adjustments),” said Jan Dehn, head of research at emerging markets investment manager

Ashmore Group.Many banks have been hobbled by a build-up of bad debt

linked to the slumping construction and energy sectors, while Erdogan has

harangued the sector for not cutting borrowing costs.But some see value.“We have an acquisition in some of the private sector banks

but at a senior level (that)... looks quite interesting in terms of value,”

said Filippo Alloatti, senior credit analyst at Hermes Investment Management.He declined to specify those banks but highlighted Akbank

and Garanti Bank as favored names, in part due to their conservative approach

to risk management.Their senior dollar bonds offer 7-8% yield, compared to

4.5-5% for the subordinated bonds of leading Brazilian banks, he noted.“Turkey is not Brazil. It’s in a tough spot but if you don’t

think they’re going to the wall then it’s quite interesting as you’re well

compensated.” Alloatti said.Dergachev’s Union Investment bought Akbank dollar bonds this

month. “In terms of liquidity, even assuming there’s no rollover, they (Akbank)

have liquidity for at least mid to end 2020, so they have good liquidity,” he

said.



All Text here: Baghdad Post ✓


TRENDING News

Latest News Today
Videos and Photos
TRENDING NOW