2 Palestinians killed by Israeli forces in separate events

2019/05/31 | 19:50
(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News)- Israeli police shot and killed a 16-year-old Palestinian
near the West Bank separation barrier on Friday, Palestinian health officials
said, while in Jerusalem’s Old City, an alleged Palestinian attacker was killed
after stabbing and injuring two Israelis, according to Israeli police.The outbreak of violence came as tens of thousands of
worshippers flocked to Jerusalem’s Al-Aqsa Mosque for noon prayers on the last
Friday in the holy fasting month of Ramadan.Israeli police shot and killed 16-year-old Abdullah Ghaith
near the West Bank city of Bethlehem, the Palestinian Health Ministry said,
adding that another 21-year-old Palestinian was wounded by a live bullet to the
stomach.Israeli police said the Palestinian teenager was shot while
attempting to climb over the heavily guarded separation barrier from Bethlehem
into Jerusalem. The police added that they were launching a probe into the
incident.The boy’s father, Louai Ghaith, said his son had been trying
to enter Jerusalem to pray at Al-Aqsa Mosque for the holy day. Ghaith’s body
was brought to a Bethlehem hospital, where his distraught family identified
him.“He was going to fulfill his religious duty, he was going to
worship,” Ghaith said. “They killed him... with a bullet to his heart, like a
game, and 16 years I’ve been raising him.”COGAT, the Israeli defense body responsible for Palestinian
civilian affairs, said it eases tight movement restrictions on Palestinian
residents of the West Bank traveling to Jerusalem for Friday prayers at Al-Aqsa
Mosque. Women of all ages can enter for the occasion, as well as men over the
age of 40 who undergo a background check. Younger Palestinian men must request
an entry permit from the military, which is difficult to obtain.Separately, Israeli police said they shot dead a 19-year-old
Palestinian suspected of carrying out two stabbings near Damascus Gate, a
bustling main entrance to the predominantly Palestinian part of the Old City.Police said one Israeli was in critical condition, while the
second was in moderate condition.The suspect, police added, was shot by security forces while
running through the Old City’s Muslim quarter. The Palestinian Health Ministry
identified the teen as Yousef Wajih, from a village near the West Bank city of
Ramallah.The stabbings happened just hours before busloads of Muslim
worshippers were to arrive from both Israel and the West Bank for Friday
prayers at Al-Aqsa Mosque.Israeli police said that over 150,000 people gathered for
midday prayers, which passed without further incident. At nightfall, adherents
will return to the golden-topped Dome of the Rock for intense prayer observance
of “Laylat al-Qadr” or “the Night of Destiny,” when the Quran says the
archangel Gabriel descended from heaven.In other countries across the Mideast, rallies took place
Friday to mark Quds, or Jerusalem Day, an annual event held on the last Friday
of Ramadan. This year’s protests come as the Trump administration is pushing an
Israeli-Palestinian peace plan whose details remain unknown.On Sunday, Israel marks its own ‘Jerusalem Day,’ when
celebrates capturing the Old City in the 1967 Mideast war and annexing it.
Tensions run high during the holiday, as a nationalist Israeli march passes
through Damascus Gate and the Muslim quarter. Israeli police said the area
would be heavily patrolled to keep the parade from erupting into violence, as
has happened in the past.Most of the international community has not recognized
Israel’s annexation of the eastern part of the city, which the Palestinians
claim as their capital for a future state.Jerusalem’s sacred compound, known to Muslims as the Noble
Sanctuary, is considered the third-holiest site in Islam, after the cities of
Mecca and Medina in Saudi Arabia.
near the West Bank separation barrier on Friday, Palestinian health officials
said, while in Jerusalem’s Old City, an alleged Palestinian attacker was killed
after stabbing and injuring two Israelis, according to Israeli police.The outbreak of violence came as tens of thousands of
worshippers flocked to Jerusalem’s Al-Aqsa Mosque for noon prayers on the last
Friday in the holy fasting month of Ramadan.Israeli police shot and killed 16-year-old Abdullah Ghaith
near the West Bank city of Bethlehem, the Palestinian Health Ministry said,
adding that another 21-year-old Palestinian was wounded by a live bullet to the
stomach.Israeli police said the Palestinian teenager was shot while
attempting to climb over the heavily guarded separation barrier from Bethlehem
into Jerusalem. The police added that they were launching a probe into the
incident.The boy’s father, Louai Ghaith, said his son had been trying
to enter Jerusalem to pray at Al-Aqsa Mosque for the holy day. Ghaith’s body
was brought to a Bethlehem hospital, where his distraught family identified
him.“He was going to fulfill his religious duty, he was going to
worship,” Ghaith said. “They killed him... with a bullet to his heart, like a
game, and 16 years I’ve been raising him.”COGAT, the Israeli defense body responsible for Palestinian
civilian affairs, said it eases tight movement restrictions on Palestinian
residents of the West Bank traveling to Jerusalem for Friday prayers at Al-Aqsa
Mosque. Women of all ages can enter for the occasion, as well as men over the
age of 40 who undergo a background check. Younger Palestinian men must request
an entry permit from the military, which is difficult to obtain.Separately, Israeli police said they shot dead a 19-year-old
Palestinian suspected of carrying out two stabbings near Damascus Gate, a
bustling main entrance to the predominantly Palestinian part of the Old City.Police said one Israeli was in critical condition, while the
second was in moderate condition.The suspect, police added, was shot by security forces while
running through the Old City’s Muslim quarter. The Palestinian Health Ministry
identified the teen as Yousef Wajih, from a village near the West Bank city of
Ramallah.The stabbings happened just hours before busloads of Muslim
worshippers were to arrive from both Israel and the West Bank for Friday
prayers at Al-Aqsa Mosque.Israeli police said that over 150,000 people gathered for
midday prayers, which passed without further incident. At nightfall, adherents
will return to the golden-topped Dome of the Rock for intense prayer observance
of “Laylat al-Qadr” or “the Night of Destiny,” when the Quran says the
archangel Gabriel descended from heaven.In other countries across the Mideast, rallies took place
Friday to mark Quds, or Jerusalem Day, an annual event held on the last Friday
of Ramadan. This year’s protests come as the Trump administration is pushing an
Israeli-Palestinian peace plan whose details remain unknown.On Sunday, Israel marks its own ‘Jerusalem Day,’ when
celebrates capturing the Old City in the 1967 Mideast war and annexing it.
Tensions run high during the holiday, as a nationalist Israeli march passes
through Damascus Gate and the Muslim quarter. Israeli police said the area
would be heavily patrolled to keep the parade from erupting into violence, as
has happened in the past.Most of the international community has not recognized
Israel’s annexation of the eastern part of the city, which the Palestinians
claim as their capital for a future state.Jerusalem’s sacred compound, known to Muslims as the Noble
Sanctuary, is considered the third-holiest site in Islam, after the cities of
Mecca and Medina in Saudi Arabia.