عربي | كوردى


2 Palestinians killed by Israeli forces in separate events

2 Palestinians killed by Israeli forces in separate events
2019/05/31 | 19:50
(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News)- Israeli police shot and killed a 16-year-old Palestinian

near the West Bank separation barrier on Friday, Palestinian health officials

said, while in Jerusalem’s Old City, an alleged Palestinian attacker was killed

after stabbing and injuring two Israelis, according to Israeli police.The outbreak of violence came as tens of thousands of

worshippers flocked to Jerusalem’s Al-Aqsa Mosque for noon prayers on the last

Friday in the holy fasting month of Ramadan.Israeli police shot and killed 16-year-old Abdullah Ghaith

near the West Bank city of Bethlehem, the Palestinian Health Ministry said,

adding that another 21-year-old Palestinian was wounded by a live bullet to the

stomach.Israeli police said the Palestinian teenager was shot while

attempting to climb over the heavily guarded separation barrier from Bethlehem

into Jerusalem. The police added that they were launching a probe into the

incident.The boy’s father, Louai Ghaith, said his son had been trying

to enter Jerusalem to pray at Al-Aqsa Mosque for the holy day. Ghaith’s body

was brought to a Bethlehem hospital, where his distraught family identified

him.“He was going to fulfill his religious duty, he was going to

worship,” Ghaith said. “They killed him... with a bullet to his heart, like a

game, and 16 years I’ve been raising him.”COGAT, the Israeli defense body responsible for Palestinian

civilian affairs, said it eases tight movement restrictions on Palestinian

residents of the West Bank traveling to Jerusalem for Friday prayers at Al-Aqsa

Mosque. Women of all ages can enter for the occasion, as well as men over the

age of 40 who undergo a background check. Younger Palestinian men must request

an entry permit from the military, which is difficult to obtain.Separately, Israeli police said they shot dead a 19-year-old

Palestinian suspected of carrying out two stabbings near Damascus Gate, a

bustling main entrance to the predominantly Palestinian part of the Old City.Police said one Israeli was in critical condition, while the

second was in moderate condition.The suspect, police added, was shot by security forces while

running through the Old City’s Muslim quarter. The Palestinian Health Ministry

identified the teen as Yousef Wajih, from a village near the West Bank city of

Ramallah.The stabbings happened just hours before busloads of Muslim

worshippers were to arrive from both Israel and the West Bank for Friday

prayers at Al-Aqsa Mosque.Israeli police said that over 150,000 people gathered for

midday prayers, which passed without further incident. At nightfall, adherents

will return to the golden-topped Dome of the Rock for intense prayer observance

of “Laylat al-Qadr” or “the Night of Destiny,” when the Quran says the

archangel Gabriel descended from heaven.In other countries across the Mideast, rallies took place

Friday to mark Quds, or Jerusalem Day, an annual event held on the last Friday

of Ramadan. This year’s protests come as the Trump administration is pushing an

Israeli-Palestinian peace plan whose details remain unknown.On Sunday, Israel marks its own ‘Jerusalem Day,’ when

celebrates capturing the Old City in the 1967 Mideast war and annexing it.

Tensions run high during the holiday, as a nationalist Israeli march passes

through Damascus Gate and the Muslim quarter. Israeli police said the area

would be heavily patrolled to keep the parade from erupting into violence, as

has happened in the past.Most of the international community has not recognized

Israel’s annexation of the eastern part of the city, which the Palestinians

claim as their capital for a future state.Jerusalem’s sacred compound, known to Muslims as the Noble

Sanctuary, is considered the third-holiest site in Islam, after the cities of

Mecca and Medina in Saudi Arabia.



All Text here: Baghdad Post ✓


TRENDING News

Latest News Today
Videos and Photos
TRENDING NOW