Iraq Labour Survey: Key Stats and Download

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- Earlier this week, Iraq's Ministry of Planning, the Central Statistical Organization (CSO), together with the International Labour Organization (ILO) launched a national Labour Force Survey, the first of its kind to be conducted in Iraq in the last decade.They have now provided a link to the report, which can be downloaded here.Some key […]

