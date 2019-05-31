عربي | كوردى


All hospitals ready to treat Kikruk bombing's injured: Barzani

2019/05/31 | 20:25
Nechirvan Barzani, Kurdistan's

newly-elected president condemned the explosions that took place on Thursday

night in Kirkuk, killing and injuring 40 people, according to the Iraqi health

ministry."We announce that the doors

of all medical institutions in Kurdistan are open and are ready to provide all

types of assistance," Barzani stated, expressing "deep condolences to

the families of the martyrs of the terrorist bombings that took place tonight

in Kirkuk."The spread of terrorist attacks in

the areas and the outskirts of Kirkuk indicates the danger of the return of

terrorist activity, Barzani said, urging the concerned parties in both the

Iraqi government and the government of Kurdistan to cooperate to combat

terrorist attempts.Initial reports concluded that seven explosions

were heard in the center of Kirkuk near the Peace Mall on Jerusalem Street,

killing and injuring dozens of people.
