All hospitals ready to treat Kikruk bombing's injured: Barzani

2019/05/31 | 20:25
(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News)-
Nechirvan Barzani, Kurdistan's
newly-elected president condemned the explosions that took place on Thursday
night in Kirkuk, killing and injuring 40 people, according to the Iraqi health
ministry."We announce that the doors
of all medical institutions in Kurdistan are open and are ready to provide all
types of assistance," Barzani stated, expressing "deep condolences to
the families of the martyrs of the terrorist bombings that took place tonight
in Kirkuk."The spread of terrorist attacks in
the areas and the outskirts of Kirkuk indicates the danger of the return of
terrorist activity, Barzani said, urging the concerned parties in both the
Iraqi government and the government of Kurdistan to cooperate to combat
terrorist attempts.Initial reports concluded that seven explosions
were heard in the center of Kirkuk near the Peace Mall on Jerusalem Street,
killing and injuring dozens of people.
