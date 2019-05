All hospitals ready to treat Kikruk bombing's injured: Barzani

2019/05/31 | 20:25

(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News )-Nechirvan Barzani, Kurdistan'snewly-elected president condemned the explosions that took place on Thursdaynight in Kirkuk, killing and injuring 40 people, according to the Iraqi healthministry."We announce that the doorsof all medical institutions in Kurdistan are open and are ready to provide alltypes of assistance," Barzani stated, expressing "deep condolences tothe families of the martyrs of the terrorist bombings that took place tonightin Kirkuk."The spread of terrorist attacks inthe areas and the outskirts of Kirkuk indicates the danger of the return ofterrorist activity, Barzani said, urging the concerned parties in both theIraqi government and the government of Kurdistan to cooperate to combatterrorist attempts.Initial reports concluded that seven explosionswere heard in the center of Kirkuk near the Peace Mall on Jerusalem Street,killing and injuring dozens of people.