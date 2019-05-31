عربي | كوردى


UN atomic watchdog raises questions of Iran’s centrifuge use

2019/05/31 | 21:00
(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News)- The UN atomic watchdog said Friday that Iran continues to

stay within the limitations set by the 2015 nuclear deal with major powers, but

reported its stockpiles of low-enriched uranium and heavy water are growing and

raised questions for the first time about Iran’s adherence to a key provision

intended to limit the country’s use of advanced centrifuges.In a confidential quarterly report distributed to member

states and seen by The Associated Press, the International Atomic Energy Agency

said Iran has stayed within key limitations set in the so-called Joint

Comprehensive Plan of Action, or JCPOA, for uranium and heavy water stockpiles.But while in past reports the IAEA said Iran’s research and

development on enrichment “has been conducted using centrifuges within the

limits defined in the JCPOA,” the Friday report instead changed the wording to

say it “has been conducted using centrifuges specified in the JCPOA.” In a

footnote, the agency said that “up to 33 IR-6 centrifuges have been installed”

— which could be a violation of the JCPOA — and that “technical discussions in

relation to the IR-6 centrifuges are ongoing.”A centrifuge is a device that enriches uranium by rapidly

spinning uranium hexafluoride gas. Under the atomic accord, Iran has been limited

to operating 5,060 older-model IR-1 centrifuges. Iranian officials say the IR-6

can enrich 10 times faster than an IR-1.Under terms of the nuclear deal, Iran was to only test

single models of the IR-6 until 8 1/2 years after the deal. Then it would be

allowed to “commence testing of up to 30 centrifuges machines.”A senior diplomat who spoke on condition of anonymity

because he wasn’t officially allowed to comment on the report, said the

technical discussions were between the deal’s signatories and Iran, but would

not elaborate. “It is being discussed, and we report the facts that we see,”

the diplomat said.The head of the Atomic Energy Organization of Iran, Ali

Akbar Salehi, said last month that his country had begun installing a chain of

20 IR-6 advanced centrifuges at its underground Natanz enrichment facility. Iran maintains that it is allowed to install the

centrifuges, and the diplomat said they were not yet being fed with uranium. “The feed line is under agency seal,” the diplomat said, adding

it was up to partner countries in the deal to determine whether the

installation was a violation of the accord.The nuclear deal is meant to keep Tehran from building

atomic weapons in exchange for economic incentives. It has been complicated by

the unilateral withdrawal of the United States from the deal last year and

Washington’s increased sanctions, which has been taking a toll on the Iranian

economy.That has left the other signatories — Germany, Britain,

France, Russia and China — struggling to come up with enough incentives to keep

Iran in the deal.Earlier this month, Iran announced that if a way couldn’t be

found within 60 days to shield it from US sanctions targeting its economy and

oil industry, it would ramp up its enrichment of uranium beyond the purity

allowed under nuclear deal. And about a week ago, Iran said it had increased

its uranium-enrichment production capacity, though only of the lower-enriched

uranium permitted by the agreement.In its first quarterly report since those announcements,

however, the Vienna-based IAEA found Iran continued to be in compliance and

also said its inspectors had been given unfettered access to Iranian nuclear

facilities.“Timely and proactive cooperation by Iran in providing such

access facilitates implementation of the additional protocol and enhances

confidence,” the report stated, referring to the procedure detailing safeguards

and tools for verification.The senior diplomat said Iran does have the capacity to

quadruple uranium enrichment as it recently threatened, but that inspectors

would have to wait until the next report to determine whether they had actually

set that increase in motion.“They have the flexibility, they can increase and they can

reduce, and they can do a number of things,” the diplomat said. “The capacity

is always there, and we do verify this at a technical level, we are fully

monitoring that.”Earlier this month, the US ended deals allowing Iran to

exchange its enriched uranium for unrefined yellowcake uranium with Russia, and

to sell its heavy water, which is used as a coolant in nuclear reactors, to

Oman. That will also make it difficult, if not impossible, for it to stay

within stockpile limits if it increases production of both.

The IAEA said Iran’s heavy water stockpile was 125.2 metric

tons (138 US tons) as of May 26, up from 124.8 tons in February but below the

130 ton limit. Its stock of low-enriched uranium was 174.1 kilograms (383.8

pounds) as of May 20, up from 163.8 kilograms in February; the limit is 202.8

kilograms.It added that Iran had not enriched any uranium above the

level allowed by the JCPOA.“All centrifuges and associated infrastructure in storage

have remained under continuous agency monitoring,” the IAEA said.

