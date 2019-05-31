Home › Baghdad Post › Exxon's foreign staff to return to Iraqi oilfield with extra security

(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News )-Exxon Mobil employees will start returning to Iraq's WestQurna 1 oilfield on Sunday after the government agreed to provide extrasecurity, two senior Iraqi oil officials told Reuters on Friday.Senior company management and essential engineers would beamong the first employees to return, the Iraqi officials said, two weeks afterExxon pulled its 60 or so foreign staff from the oilfield and flew them toDubai.Exxon Mobil declined to comment on the plan to return staff."As a matter of practice, we don't share specificsrelated to operational staffing at our facilities," Exxon spokeswomanJulie King said.The evacuation came just days after the United Stateswithdrew non-essential staff from its embassy in Baghdad, citing a threat fromneighbouring Iran, which has close ties to Iraqi Shi'ite militia.Exxon asked for extra security from the police and army atwork sites and residences and Iraq agreed, the officials said. The company hasreceived letters of assurance from the Iraqi oil ministry and Basra OilCompany.Iraqi Oil Minister Thamir Ghadhban at the time called theevacuation "unacceptable and unjustified", saying it was a politicalmove, rather than borne out of genuine security concerns. He said he had sent aletter to Exxon Mobil after the staff left asking for the company toimmediately return to work at the southern oilfield.Exxon Mobil is the lead contractor in a long-term deal withIraq's South Oil Company to develop and rehabilitate the oil field and increaseproduction.Production was not affected by the evacuation and workcontinued normally, overseen by Iraqi engineers, Iraqi officials said at thetime. Production remained at 440,000 barrels per day (bpd) and Iraqi officials latersaid they would increase it to 490,000 bpd shortly.