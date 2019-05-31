عربي | كوردى


Exxon's foreign staff to return to Iraqi oilfield with extra security

Exxon's foreign staff to return to Iraqi oilfield with extra security
2019/05/31 | 21:35
(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News)-

Exxon Mobil employees will start returning to Iraq's West

Qurna 1 oilfield on Sunday after the government agreed to provide extra

security, two senior Iraqi oil officials told Reuters on Friday.Senior company management and essential engineers would be

among the first employees to return, the Iraqi officials said, two weeks after

Exxon pulled its 60 or so foreign staff from the oilfield and flew them to

Dubai.Exxon Mobil declined to comment on the plan to return staff."As a matter of practice, we don't share specifics

related to operational staffing at our facilities," Exxon spokeswoman

Julie King said.The evacuation came just days after the United States

withdrew non-essential staff from its embassy in Baghdad, citing a threat from

neighbouring Iran, which has close ties to Iraqi Shi'ite militia.Exxon asked for extra security from the police and army at

work sites and residences and Iraq agreed, the officials said. The company has

received letters of assurance from the Iraqi oil ministry and Basra Oil

Company.Iraqi Oil Minister Thamir Ghadhban at the time called the

evacuation "unacceptable and unjustified", saying it was a political

move, rather than borne out of genuine security concerns. He said he had sent a

letter to Exxon Mobil after the staff left asking for the company to

immediately return to work at the southern oilfield.Exxon Mobil is the lead contractor in a long-term deal with

Iraq's South Oil Company to develop and rehabilitate the oil field and increase

production.Production was not affected by the evacuation and work

continued normally, overseen by Iraqi engineers, Iraqi officials said at the

time. Production remained at 440,000 barrels per day (bpd) and Iraqi officials later

said they would increase it to 490,000 bpd shortly.

All Text here: Baghdad Post ✓


TRENDING News

Latest News Today
Videos and Photos
TRENDING NOW