Exxon's foreign staff to return to Iraqi oilfield with extra security

2019/05/31 | 21:35
(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News)-
Exxon Mobil employees will start returning to Iraq's West
Qurna 1 oilfield on Sunday after the government agreed to provide extra
security, two senior Iraqi oil officials told Reuters on Friday.Senior company management and essential engineers would be
among the first employees to return, the Iraqi officials said, two weeks after
Exxon pulled its 60 or so foreign staff from the oilfield and flew them to
Dubai.Exxon Mobil declined to comment on the plan to return staff."As a matter of practice, we don't share specifics
related to operational staffing at our facilities," Exxon spokeswoman
Julie King said.The evacuation came just days after the United States
withdrew non-essential staff from its embassy in Baghdad, citing a threat from
neighbouring Iran, which has close ties to Iraqi Shi'ite militia.Exxon asked for extra security from the police and army at
work sites and residences and Iraq agreed, the officials said. The company has
received letters of assurance from the Iraqi oil ministry and Basra Oil
Company.Iraqi Oil Minister Thamir Ghadhban at the time called the
evacuation "unacceptable and unjustified", saying it was a political
move, rather than borne out of genuine security concerns. He said he had sent a
letter to Exxon Mobil after the staff left asking for the company to
immediately return to work at the southern oilfield.Exxon Mobil is the lead contractor in a long-term deal with
Iraq's South Oil Company to develop and rehabilitate the oil field and increase
production.Production was not affected by the evacuation and work
continued normally, overseen by Iraqi engineers, Iraqi officials said at the
time. Production remained at 440,000 barrels per day (bpd) and Iraqi officials later
said they would increase it to 490,000 bpd shortly.
