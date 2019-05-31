Tunisia on alert after reports of Baghdadi's presence in Libya

2019/05/31 | 21:35
(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News)-
Tunisia
has tightened security at its southern border after receiving information from
the US-lead global coalition claiming that the leader of ISIS terrorist group
Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi is in Libya.According
to Jeune Afrique, the Tunisian authorities took seriously the
information of the global coalition, and has taken additional security measures
at the border.UK's
Daily Express newspaper reported on May 13 that Britain and other Western
countries are looking for Baghdadi in Libya."Intelligence
about Baghdadi's whereabouts came from a reliable source, but it has to be
verified," a British military source was quoted as saying.
