Tunisia on alert after reports of Baghdadi's presence in Libya

(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News )-Tunisiahas tightened security at its southern border after receiving information fromthe US-lead global coalition claiming that the leader of ISIS terrorist groupAbu Bakr al-Baghdadi is in Libya.Accordingto Jeune Afrique, the Tunisian authorities took seriously theinformation of the global coalition, and has taken additional security measuresat the border.UK'sDaily Express newspaper reported on May 13 that Britain and other Westerncountries are looking for Baghdadi in Libya."Intelligenceabout Baghdadi's whereabouts came from a reliable source, but it has to beverified," a British military source was quoted as saying.