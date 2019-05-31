عربي | كوردى


Tunisia on alert after reports of Baghdadi's presence in Libya

2019/05/31 | 21:35
Tunisia

Tunisia

has tightened security at its southern border after receiving information from

the US-lead global coalition claiming that the leader of ISIS terrorist group

Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi is in Libya.According

to Jeune Afrique, the Tunisian authorities took seriously the

information of the global coalition, and has taken additional security measures

at the border.UK's

Daily Express newspaper reported on May 13 that Britain and other Western

countries are looking for Baghdadi in Libya."Intelligence

about Baghdadi's whereabouts came from a reliable source, but it has to be

verified," a British military source was quoted as saying.





