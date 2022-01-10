Iraq faces multiple arbitration suits over unpaid arrears

2022/07/11 | 13:50 - Source: Iraq News

Kuwait suspends Iraq flights following Baghdad attack

31.01.2022 - 15:02 UTC

Jazeera Airways (J9, Kuwait) and Kuwait Airways (KU, Kuwait) have suspended flights to Iraq following Friday's rocket attack on Baghdad airport in which at least one aircraft was hit.

Iraqi media said six rockets struck the airport during an early morning attack damaging a runway as well as a parked Iraqi government A300B4, YI-APX (msn 239), and an UR Airlines (UD, Baghdad) B737-400, YI-AQS (msn 25765).



UR Airlines has since confirmed the damage incurred was only minor and repairable.



The target of the attack was said to be the US airbase Camp Victory, which is located within the confines of the airfield.

So far, Iraqi Airways (IA, Baghdad) and most airlines have continued to serve the Iraqi capital as per normal, with the exception of the Kuwaiti carriers, which have acted on instructions from the Kuwaiti Directorate General for Civil Aviation (DGCA) because of “current conditions”.



Neither has yet given an indication as to when flights to Najaf, their only destination in Iraq, will resume.

Editorial Comment: Adds confirmation from UR Airlines - 01.02.2022 - 08:38 UTC

Iraqi Airways takes delivery of maiden A220

10.01.2022 - 14:18 UTC

Iraqi Airways (IA, Baghdad) has taken delivery of its first of five A220-300s on order from Airbus after YI-ARE (msn 55136) arrived at Baghdad on January 7.

The jet, which features 12 business and 120 economy class seats, was due to have arrived in October last year but, according to local media, was held up due to delays in the making of final payments to Airbus and Pratt & Whitney.



The holiday season in Europe was also a contributing factor affecting the ferry flight dates.

The state-owned carrier has yet to announce its plans for the A220, which will compliment its fleet of six CRJ900LRs in the regional jet/small narrowbody niche.



In November last year, Shabbir Ali Dharsi, an adviser to the chief executive, told Air Transport World that Iraqi Airways was looking to retire "some" of the Bombardier Aerospace jets.

Aside from the A220s, Iraqi Airways also has sixteen B737-8s and ten B787s (nine B787-8s and one B787-9) due from Boeing.



The first...