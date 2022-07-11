2022/07/11 | 17:22 - Source: Iraq Business News

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- By John Lee.The Central Bank of Iraq (CBI) has said that there is no justification for changing the exchange rate of the Iraqi dinar relative to the US dollar.CBI Deputy Governor, Ammar Khalaf, confirmed to the official Iraqi News Agency (INA) that, "in our belief as a monetary authority, there is no justification […]

