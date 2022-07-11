New Delivery App plans Expansion in Iraq


2022/07/11 | 17:22 - Source: Iraq Business News
(ThisDay | Iraq News Now)- By John Lee.

A Beirut-based delivery startup has said it will use new funding to support expansion in Iraq.

Toters last month raised more than $15 million in series-B funding from the International Finance Corporation (IFC), March Holding, and BY Venture Partners, having previously raised over $5 million in two previous rounds.

