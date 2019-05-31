Spain detains Syrian suspected of financing return ISIS fighters

2019/05/31 | 22:45
(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News)-
Spanish police said Friday they had detained a Syrian man
suspected of funneling money to European jihadists linked to ISIS so that they could return to Europe.Accused of "financing terrorist activities," the
man was detained on Tuesday at his home in Madrid and remanded in custody the
following day, a police spokesman said.He was allegedly a go-between who would send "money
from jihadist supporters to Syria" to help members of ISIS return to Europe,
police said in a statement.The money was mainly moved about by the "hawala"
system, an informal method of payment based on trust that is far more difficult
to trace than bank transfers.The foreign fighters would use social networks to ask their
supporters to finance their trip.This operation "is part of the fight against the new
strategy of Daesh which after its loss of territorial control asked its members
to return to their countries of origin," police said, using an Arabic
acronym for ISIS.An estimated 40,000 people travelled from around the world
to take up arms for ISIS as it occupied territory in Syria and Iraq and declared
a caliphate in 2014.Now that it has lost that territory, the big question is how
many ISIS foreign fighters remain, and where they are.Some have gone to other jihadist fronts like the southern
Philippines, others are thought to be laying low, waiting for an opportunity to
infiltrate themselves to Europe.Repatriation of citizens who went to fight in Syria and Iraq
is a hugely sensitive issue in Western nations that have suffered several
jihadist attacks.
