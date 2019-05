Spain detains Syrian suspected of financing return ISIS fighters

2019/05/31 | 22:45

(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News )-Spanish police said Friday they had detained a Syrian mansuspected of funneling money to European jihadists linked to ISIS so that they could return to Europe.Accused of "financing terrorist activities," theman was detained on Tuesday at his home in Madrid and remanded in custody thefollowing day, a police spokesman said.He was allegedly a go-between who would send "moneyfrom jihadist supporters to Syria" to help members of ISIS return to Europe,police said in a statement.The money was mainly moved about by the "hawala"system, an informal method of payment based on trust that is far more difficultto trace than bank transfers.The foreign fighters would use social networks to ask theirsupporters to finance their trip.This operation "is part of the fight against the newstrategy of Daesh which after its loss of territorial control asked its membersto return to their countries of origin," police said, using an Arabicacronym for ISIS.An estimated 40,000 people travelled from around the worldto take up arms for ISIS as it occupied territory in Syria and Iraq and declareda caliphate in 2014.Now that it has lost that territory, the big question is howmany ISIS foreign fighters remain, and where they are.Some have gone to other jihadist fronts like the southernPhilippines, others are thought to be laying low, waiting for an opportunity toinfiltrate themselves to Europe.Repatriation of citizens who went to fight in Syria and Iraqis a hugely sensitive issue in Western nations that have suffered severaljihadist attacks.