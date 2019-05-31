عربي | كوردى


Spain detains Syrian suspected of financing return ISIS fighters
2019/05/31 | 22:45
Spanish police said Friday they had detained a Syrian man

suspected of funneling money to European jihadists linked to ISIS so that they could return to Europe.Accused of "financing terrorist activities," the

man was detained on Tuesday at his home in Madrid and remanded in custody the

following day, a police spokesman said.He was allegedly a go-between who would send "money

from jihadist supporters to Syria" to help members of ISIS return to Europe,

police said in a statement.The money was mainly moved about by the "hawala"

system, an informal method of payment based on trust that is far more difficult

to trace than bank transfers.The foreign fighters would use social networks to ask their

supporters to finance their trip.This operation "is part of the fight against the new

strategy of Daesh which after its loss of territorial control asked its members

to return to their countries of origin," police said, using an Arabic

acronym for ISIS.An estimated 40,000 people travelled from around the world

to take up arms for ISIS as it occupied territory in Syria and Iraq and declared

a caliphate in 2014.Now that it has lost that territory, the big question is how

many ISIS foreign fighters remain, and where they are.Some have gone to other jihadist fronts like the southern

Philippines, others are thought to be laying low, waiting for an opportunity to

infiltrate themselves to Europe.Repatriation of citizens who went to fight in Syria and Iraq

is a hugely sensitive issue in Western nations that have suffered several

jihadist attacks.

