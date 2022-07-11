Turkiye's plan to build new dam on Tigris worries Iraq

2022/07/11 | 23:28 - Source: Iraq News

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- Thaer Mikheif Al-Jubouri, chairman of the Water Resources Committee in the Iraqi parliament said on Monday that Turkiye is planning to build a large dam on the Tigris river, which will deprive Iraq of Tigris water.

According to the Voice of Iraq (Sot al-Iraq) website, Al-Jubouri strongly criticized what he called the "silence of the Iraqi government" regarding Turkiye's dam construction policy by saying that the name of the new dam was Jazeera.

The Iraqi lawmaker said that the dam that Turkiye has planned to build is one of the most dangerous dams as it will not allow a drop of water to reach Iraq from Turkiye so that it is supposed to be used to irrigate Turkey's agricultural farms.

According to Al-Jubouri, the dam will be built 35 kilometers away from the Iraqi border and poses a great danger to Iraq, criticizing the Iraqi government for lack of action against Turkiye.

The lawmaker went on to reject boycotting imported Turkish goods and using trade means as a response to constructing the dams as wrong and said instead the issue must be pursued through international laws and diplomatic channels.

He warned that if the silence and inaction continue on the part of the Iraqis, Turkiye can finish the construction of the new day within a year.

