New Anti-Corruption Council to target prominent figures: Saairun
2019/02/01 | 09:45
(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News)- Saairun Alliance Parliament Member Riyad al-Masoudi

praised the formation of the Supreme

Anti-Corruption Council, saying that

its job will "involve many risks that threaten the survival of the prime

minister in his post."Masoudi said in a press statement that the government

should provide guarantees for the integrity of the work of the Anti-Corruption

Council, and not to make it a tool controlled by the prime minister to punish

opponents or make personal gains.He added that the council is assigned to target

prominent corrupt figures.VowEarlier in January, Prime Minister Adil Abdul Mahdi vowed to combat

all forms of corruption in 2019, saying the threat posed by corruption matches

that of ISIS.Speaking at the first meeting the newly formed

Supreme Anti-Corruption Council, Abdul Mahdi said the body is designed to

bolster state agency for countering corruption.Abdul Mahdi stated that the objective of the council is to take preventative measures and unify efforts to combat corruption

by any party or person, regardless of their post, according to his press

office.He also affirmed that widespread corruption in

the country must be brought to an end as it “distorts the image of the state”

and its reputation, both locally and internationally.“We must put an end to it and consider

corruption as an enemy, as we have ISIS terrorists.”Accumulated

filesNational

Wisdom Movement's (Al-Hikma) Mohamed al-Lakash said there are thousands of corruption

files accumulated since 2003, including issues against prominent men in the

state, which have not been dealt with until now.Some

people used these files in the past for political blackmail and bargaining, Laskash

said, adding that the corruption file will be one of the biggest challenging issues

to the government of Abdul Mahdi.Lakash

called on Iraq's Supreme Anti-Corruption Council to publish a monthly report in

the media, adding that citizens are eager to see the corrupt being handed fair

punishment for what they have committed against the Iraqi people.Corrupt

ministersAbdul Mahdi ordered in January forming a committee

consisting of judges, investigators in cooperation with the Commission of

Integrity to investigate some ministers who are involved in corruption cases

and terrorist acts, a legislative source said.The parliament members and presidency are moving to

dismiss the ministers accused of corruption and terrorism and being part of the

banned Baath party, the source said.One of the

ministers has to be addressed by the de-Ba'athification policy, while the second is al-Qaeda member,

and the third is wanted by the Integrity Commission over corruption.The parliament’s service committee

has called on the federal government to withdraw Iraqi officials whose names

were involved in financial corruption cases, according to a report by the

Financial Times.In a press conference, Hassan

al-Yasari, member of the committee, said, “I urge the cabinet and the parliament to withdraw officials who were

accused in the case mentioned by Financial Times in November, until

all investigations are concluded and announced to the public.”



