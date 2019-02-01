New Anti-Corruption Council to target prominent figures: Saairun

2019/02/01 | 09:45
(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News)- Saairun Alliance Parliament Member Riyad al-Masoudi
praised the formation of the Supreme
Anti-Corruption Council, saying that
its job will "involve many risks that threaten the survival of the prime
minister in his post."Masoudi said in a press statement that the government
should provide guarantees for the integrity of the work of the Anti-Corruption
Council, and not to make it a tool controlled by the prime minister to punish
opponents or make personal gains.He added that the council is assigned to target
prominent corrupt figures.VowEarlier in January, Prime Minister Adil Abdul Mahdi vowed to combat
all forms of corruption in 2019, saying the threat posed by corruption matches
that of ISIS.Speaking at the first meeting the newly formed
Supreme Anti-Corruption Council, Abdul Mahdi said the body is designed to
bolster state agency for countering corruption.Abdul Mahdi stated that the objective of the council is to take preventative measures and unify efforts to combat corruption
by any party or person, regardless of their post, according to his press
office.He also affirmed that widespread corruption in
the country must be brought to an end as it “distorts the image of the state”
and its reputation, both locally and internationally.“We must put an end to it and consider
corruption as an enemy, as we have ISIS terrorists.”Accumulated
filesNational
Wisdom Movement's (Al-Hikma) Mohamed al-Lakash said there are thousands of corruption
files accumulated since 2003, including issues against prominent men in the
state, which have not been dealt with until now.Some
people used these files in the past for political blackmail and bargaining, Laskash
said, adding that the corruption file will be one of the biggest challenging issues
to the government of Abdul Mahdi.Lakash
called on Iraq's Supreme Anti-Corruption Council to publish a monthly report in
the media, adding that citizens are eager to see the corrupt being handed fair
punishment for what they have committed against the Iraqi people.Corrupt
ministersAbdul Mahdi ordered in January forming a committee
consisting of judges, investigators in cooperation with the Commission of
Integrity to investigate some ministers who are involved in corruption cases
and terrorist acts, a legislative source said.The parliament members and presidency are moving to
dismiss the ministers accused of corruption and terrorism and being part of the
banned Baath party, the source said.One of the
ministers has to be addressed by the de-Ba'athification policy, while the second is al-Qaeda member,
and the third is wanted by the Integrity Commission over corruption.The parliament’s service committee
has called on the federal government to withdraw Iraqi officials whose names
were involved in financial corruption cases, according to a report by the
Financial Times.In a press conference, Hassan
al-Yasari, member of the committee, said, “I urge the cabinet and the parliament to withdraw officials who were
accused in the case mentioned by Financial Times in November, until
all investigations are concluded and announced to the public.”
