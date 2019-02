New Anti-Corruption Council to target prominent figures: Saairun

2019/02/01 | 09:45

(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News )- Saairun Alliance Parliament Member Riyad al-Masoudipraised the formation of the SupremeAnti-Corruption Council, saying thatits job will "involve many risks that threaten the survival of the primeminister in his post."Masoudi said in a press statement that the governmentshould provide guarantees for the integrity of the work of the Anti-CorruptionCouncil, and not to make it a tool controlled by the prime minister to punishopponents or make personal gains.He added that the council is assigned to targetprominent corrupt figures.VowEarlier in January, Prime Minister Adil Abdul Mahdi vowed to combatall forms of corruption in 2019, saying the threat posed by corruption matchesthat of ISIS.Speaking at the first meeting the newly formedSupreme Anti-Corruption Council, Abdul Mahdi said the body is designed tobolster state agency for countering corruption.Abdul Mahdi stated that the objective of the council is to take preventative measures and unify efforts to combat corruptionby any party or person, regardless of their post, according to his pressoffice.He also affirmed that widespread corruption inthe country must be brought to an end as it “distorts the image of the state”and its reputation, both locally and internationally.“We must put an end to it and considercorruption as an enemy, as we have ISIS terrorists.”AccumulatedfilesNationalWisdom Movement's (Al-Hikma) Mohamed al-Lakash said there are thousands of corruptionfiles accumulated since 2003, including issues against prominent men in thestate, which have not been dealt with until now.Somepeople used these files in the past for political blackmail and bargaining, Laskashsaid, adding that the corruption file will be one of the biggest challenging issuesto the government of Abdul Mahdi.Lakashcalled on Iraq's Supreme Anti-Corruption Council to publish a monthly report inthe media, adding that citizens are eager to see the corrupt being handed fairpunishment for what they have committed against the Iraqi people.CorruptministersAbdul Mahdi ordered in January forming a committeeconsisting of judges, investigators in cooperation with the Commission ofIntegrity to investigate some ministers who are involved in corruption casesand terrorist acts, a legislative source said.The parliament members and presidency are moving todismiss the ministers accused of corruption and terrorism and being part of thebanned Baath party, the source said.One of theministers has to be addressed by the de-Ba'athification policy, while the second is al-Qaeda member,and the third is wanted by the Integrity Commission over corruption.The parliament’s service committeehas called on the federal government to withdraw Iraqi officials whose nameswere involved in financial corruption cases, according to a report by theFinancial Times.In a press conference, Hassanal-Yasari, member of the committee, said, “I urge the cabinet and the parliament to withdraw officials who wereaccused in the case mentioned by Financial Times in November, untilall investigations are concluded and announced to the public.”