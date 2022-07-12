Training on Climate-Smart Livestock Practices in Southern Iraq

2022/07/12 | 03:52 - Source: Iraq Business News

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- Through EU support, FAO Iraq concluded a training on climate-smart livestock practices in the south The Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations (FAO) in Iraq through the European Union funded project and, in collaboration with the Ministry of Agriculture (MoA), concluded a two-day training for 20 extension workers from Basra, Missan and Dhi […]

