2022/07/12 | 04:00 - Source: Iraq Business News

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- From Rudaw.Any opinions expressed are those of the author(s), and do not necessarily reflect the views of Iraq Business News.Local farmers face difficulties competing with imported goods Local farmers in the Kurdistan Region struggle to make profit with their produce as the markets are flooded with imported goods.Click here to read the […]

read more Farmers "Face Difficulties Competing with Imports" first appeared on Iraq Business News.