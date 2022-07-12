Chinese construction project helps revamp education in Iraq

2022/07/12 | 04:50 - Source: Iraq News
The UN says Iraq's education system is suffering following years of war, as well as social and economic uncertainty.
Millions of children are thought to be receiving no formal learning, with many schools throughout the country either damaged or destroyed.
China is part of international efforts to get more young people back into class.
Owen Holdaway has more from Baghdad.