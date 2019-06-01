Home › kurdistan 24 › Turkey probes Kurdish city for using Kurdish name

Turkey probes Kurdish city for using Kurdish name

2019/06/01 | 04:05



It was instead meant to be used on municipal signs since the locals and other Kurds in Turkey already refer to the city as Dersim.



The office of the governor of Dersim, appointed by the highly-centralized government of the Turkish state, is also reviewing the resolution by the city’s council, as it holds authority over the elected body.



In a press release on its website, the municipality justified its use of the name “Dersim” on the grounds of “preserving our city’s culture and history.”



Tunceli, which means “the Iron Hand” in Turkish, was initially the name of a military campaign by Turkey’s founder Mustafa Kemal Ataturk.



The March 1937 - December 1938 offensive of the young Turkish state, espousing the creation of a pure Turkish nation, was meant to bring the then largely self-ruling region under its control. Ataturk’s armies subjected the local Alevi Kurdish population to massacres now referred mainly by the Kurds as genocide and later as Turkification.



The region’s Kurds were led by Seyiz Riza, a then 78-year-old political leader whom Turkey executed by hanging after his surrender. The offensive claimed some 15,000 civilian lives and led to the forcible relocation of over 10,000 others to areas deep into Turkish-speaking western regions of the nation, according to Turkish accounts.



