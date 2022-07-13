2 ISIL wanted elements detained in Baghdad

2022/07/13 | 04:04 - Source: Iraq News

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- Issuing a statement, the Baghdad Police Command announced that accurate information was available to the Baghdad Emergency Regiments Directorate about the presence of two suspects wanted in accordance with the provisions of Article 4 of the Anti-Terrorism Law, and arrest warrants have been issued against them since 2008.

The two terrorists were handed over to the relevant authorities so that legal measures can be taken against them.

Meanwhile, the Iraqi security forces managed to arrest an ISIL terrorist in the east of Anbar province on Monday in a joint operation with the Popular Mobilization Forces (PMU).

According to the information unit of PMU, the operation was carried out based on detailed intelligence reports.

After nearly three and a half years of fighting with the ISIL terrorist group, which occupied about a third of the country, the Iraqi government announced the liberation of all its territories from the terror terrorist group in December 2017.

The remaining elements of ISIL are still operating in some areas in Baghdad, Saladin, Diyala, Kirkuk, Niveneh, and Al Anbar provinces.

