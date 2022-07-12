Mailing List Website has compiled lists of Pope Easter Mass virtual attendees in North America. Incredible Donor File

2022/07/13 | 04:36 - Source: Iraq News

Religion continues to be an essential aspect of everyday American life.



While Christianity is dominant, there are many versions.



LAS VEGAS, NV, UNITED STATES, July 12, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Sprint Data Solutions Worldwide Marketing is committed to aiding enterprises to increase their client or customer base.



For those companies that deal directly with other businesses, the numerous business postal mailing lists available prove of great use.



These databases come complete with details relevant to businesses’ interests, such as the name and corporate title of the decision-makers responsible for these high-volume transactions.For those companies that direct their products and services to the general public, consumer postal mailing lists are available.



These databases cover a vast range of different marketing categories, both geographic and demographic.



So whether a company is more B2B focused or targets a specific segment of the retail consumer, the right databases are available for targeted marketing.Sprint Data Solutions Worldwide Marketing & Its StartSprint Data Solutions Worldwide Marketing was the idea of a disabled veteran.



After seeing to completion the responsibilities of military duty, the next step was to try something different.



Instead of defense, the focus would be on growth, specifically the economy.



This would be achieved by enabling businesses to better find the clientele or customer base that is a healthy foundation for corporate growth.



The company’s start-up ambitions steadily led to success, and today, the organization boasts staff with a combined professional experience of over 50 years in the marketing industry.Sprint Data Solutions Worldwide Marketing entered the marketing field in a transition period.



The dominant traditional techniques like television and print advertising continued to rule, but the new player, digital, was already making rapid gains that the industry noticed.



The company’s initial focus was on direct mail, which imparted critical data acquisition, management, and analytics skillsets.As it had in other industries, digital proved a fertile new area to exploit, and the company was fortuitously positioned to integrate the platform rapidly into its range of services.



This provided an early mover advantage that brought significant gains to both the company and the clients served.Today, Sprint Data Solutions Worldwide Marketing has outgrown its initial start-up service range of only the hometown of Las Vegas, Nevada.



It now serves the entire United States, including Alaska and Hawaii.



For businesses ready to cross borders, complete North American coverage is also available with databases for markets in Canada and Mexico.



And for those companies that want to go international, it’s possible to cross the Atlantic and enter the European Union, with databases for markets like France.Faith-Based Demographics Are Powerful OnesThe Catholic church is one of the oldest religions still in practice today and still has millions of faithful all over America, with even more globally.



While there are some differences in the specific system of beliefs and practices with other Christian-based faiths such as Protestantism or Evangelism, there are still more points of commonality than not.



However, one of the biggest defining factors of the Catholic faith is the spiritual and emotional investment in the church leader, the pope.The current leader, Pope Francis, took his position in the church in 2013 and, as with other leaders, has conducted church services and masses.



However, the pandemic's extraordinary circumstances have led to innovative solutions to retain accessibility between the Pope and the Catholic followers that want to attend his services.



Technological solutions like “virtual” church services made it possible for the Pope to conduct the traditional Easter mass remotely, allowing Catholics all over the world, including the USA, to take part in a service conducted by the Pope, even if they couldn’t fly to Rome and enter the Vatican.



Now that data is available to businesses.



For charity and other specific products and services, this kind of targeted marketing directly to known faithful represents a much higher chance of interest, engagement, and, ultimately, response.Finding The FaithfulSprint Data Solutions Worldwide Marketing has lists for virtual attendees in the United States of the Pope’s Easter mass.



The lists can be categorized by geographic sections, allowing for nationwide marketing plans or focusing on a specific region, such as only East Coast attendees.



This can also be narrowed down to a single state or even a particular neighborhood in a town or city, such as only virtual attendees in Queens, New York City.Virtual attendees can also be targeted along demographic lines.



So if a marketing campaign is aimed at American Filipino Catholics, this can be catered to.



It’s also possible to target virtual attendees according to financial metrics, such as targeting only the virtual attendees who are high-net-worth individuals.Contact details come in multiple formats.



Mailing addresses are standard, but on request, others can be provided.



Email addresses are available for digital marketing campaigns, while telephone numbers are available for telemarketing-based strategies.



Even test/SMS marketing strategies can be accommodated with cellular phone numbers if required.There are also opportunities for businesses to manage a direct mail campaign hands-on, even if they lack the marketing experience.



For those interested, turnkey direct mail solutions are available.



This unique service guides clients through a step-by-step guided process of an entire direct mail campaign.



Every phase happens under one roof, starting with planning and concepts, moving to manufacturing and printing materials, and finally using the desired databases for distribution.



The “one-stop-shop” nature of the service means there’s no need to vet individual vendors for the different portions of the campaign as is normally required.If you’re interested in contacting Pope Easter Mass virtual attendees around the country, contact Sprint Data Solutions Worldwide Marketing.



You support an American company owned and operated by a disabled veteran when you work with us.

Submit your press release