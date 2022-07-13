TotalEnergies Re-affirms Commitment to Iraq Energy Projects

2022/07/13 | 14:20 - Source: Iraq Business News

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- By John Lee.France's TotalEnergies has re-affirmed its commitment to energy projects in Iraq.Following a meeting in Paris with Iraq's Minister of Oil, Ihsan Abdul-Jabbar Ismail, the Chairman and CEO of TotalEnergies, Patrick Pouyanne, said that Iraq is one of the most promising countries in attracting global investment for energy projects.He added that […]

