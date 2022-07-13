KBR to help develop Iraq's Ratawi Field

2022/07/13 | 14:20 - Source: Iraq Business News

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- By John Lee.US-based contractor KBR is to carry out the design work for Iraq's Ratawi (aka Artawi) Central Complex development.The work is part of the Ratawi gas-field project in Basra, which is being carried out by the South Gas Company (SGC) in cooperation with France's TotalEnergies.KBR's involvement was confirmed in a statement […]

