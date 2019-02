Iran’s new Gaza on the border of Saudi Arabia

2019/02/01 | 10:20

(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News )-Zack PyzerWhile Israel is once again pushing back against the Iranianbuildup in Syria, Iran is marking the fourth anniversary of its rise to poweron Saudi Arabia’s border. Out of sight and out of the headlines, the Yemenconflict should not escape the attention of those concerned about the future ofthe region, and Iran’s role in it.Four years ago, a dramatic surge into Sanaa by theIranian-backed Ansar Allah movement – popularly known as the Houthis –overthrew the internationally recognized President Abdrabbuh Mansur Hadi andthrew the impoverished nation into a civil war that has claimed tens ofthousands of lives.While domestic politics in the aftermath of the Arab Springplayed its part in the unfolding events, Iran has supplied financial, materialand political support for the otherwise isolated group, which has managed tohold Sanaa and bring the fight to a coalition of Arab forces.The ensuing conflict has been brutal, and the gulf coalitionhas come under heavy criticism for its conduct. The geopolitical calculus,however, remains the same today as it did in 2015. Iran now has a quasi-proxyin the backyard of its regional foe – the same fortuitous turn of events thatsaw Iran suddenly on Israel’s southern border after the Hamas coup in Gaza. While Iran might not control the Houthis to the extent itcan the Shiite militia in Iraq or the Lebanese Hezbollah, the Houthiproto-state will nevertheless transform into a new Gaza, should it be given thechance to set its roots.For close observers of recent conflicts between Israel andHamas, the comparisons with the Yemen conflict do not end there. While SaudiArabia, in particular, has been the target of protests and even calls forsanctions in Washington and around Europe, this uproar hardly reflects thewhole story, let alone provides a path to peace and rehabilitation.The Houthis, for example, have been hard to entice to thenegotiating table. And when the United Nations and the international communityhave succeeded in brokering ceasefires, it is no coincidence that they havealmost always been the at-fault party when those ceasefires are broken. The latest truce, signed in December, was breached in spiritwith devastating effect by a new sophisticated Houthi drone that killed sixsoldiers and intelligence chief Brig.-Gen. Saleh Tamahat at a public gathering.As with Hamas, Iranian proxies use their non-state status to rebalance theplaying field to their advantage, drawing an established military into aconflict in which they can only lose ground.In this spirit, ceasefires are treated as pauses to reloadand regroup, and there is nothing less beneficial for the mid- to long-terminterests of civilians on the ground than a complete breakdown in trust. While ensuring humanitarian aid and responsible practices intimes of war are non-negotiable, the regional context and justifications of theconflict can never be eclipsed if the bloodshed is to come to a definitive end.For too long, Iran and its proxies have been given a freehand to destabilize nations, fell governments and install puppet regimes. Theinternational community turned the other cheek when Hezbollah at firstinfiltrated Lebanon’s politics, and then its military, while Syrian PresidentAssad massacred his own people and turned on the Kurds, and while Iraq becamehollowed out.For Iran, nothing would be a greater prize than turningYemen into the next Gaza or south Lebanon. It would provide Iran with evengreater influence over shipping lanes – especially regarding the movement ofnatural resources further afield – and would become a permanent thorn in theside of many more pragmatic Sunni Gulf nations.Iran gaining a foothold in a strategically valuable countrysuch as Yemen would be a game-changer for a country under significant pressure.Iran, and its other client states such as Qatar, are under tremendous pressureeconomically, diplomatically and politically. Iran is suffering and its peopleare turning on it, while Sunni nations are moving forward together, with theeventual normalization of ties with Israel being firmly on the agenda. The nuclear weapons sanctions snapped back by the Trumpadministration, and new measures by the European Union against Iran followingits involvement in four terrorist attacks in Europe, are taking their toll onthe ayatollahs and their regime.Iran is on the ropes and must not be given breathing spaceto resuscitate itself. This is the time for more pressure to be applied. Noquarter should be given to Iran in Yemen, and no respite should be given to theHouthis for their coup and illegitimate hold on Sanaa.While there are no easy choices in this region, and noinnocent parties, we must look at the wider picture and take steps to stabilizeit for the good of the people who suffer the most from these proxy wars. Ratherthan simply playing the role of arms dealer or shocked bystander, theinternational community should do everything possible to force Iran intowithdrawing its hand. The alternative is the rise of a new Gaza, which is thelast thing any rational or pragmatic force should desire.The Houthi slogan, “God is great, death to the US, death toIsrael, curse the Jews, and victory for Islam” – an almost exact copy of theregularly heard Iranian mantra coined by Ayatollah Khomeini – tells useverything about their ultimate intentions and goals.For a more stable and secure Middle East, the Houthis andtheir patron Iran have to be stopped. While Israel and the West have beenlargely distracted by events in the Near East, Iran has been busy digging in,in arguably the most politically and geographically sensitive part of theregion.