Iran’s new Gaza on the border of Saudi Arabia

2019/02/01 | 10:20
(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News)-
Zack Pyzer
While Israel is once again pushing back against the Iranian
buildup in Syria, Iran is marking the fourth anniversary of its rise to power
on Saudi Arabia’s border. Out of sight and out of the headlines, the Yemen
conflict should not escape the attention of those concerned about the future of
the region, and Iran’s role in it.Four years ago, a dramatic surge into Sanaa by the
Iranian-backed Ansar Allah movement – popularly known as the Houthis –
overthrew the internationally recognized President Abdrabbuh Mansur Hadi and
threw the impoverished nation into a civil war that has claimed tens of
thousands of lives.While domestic politics in the aftermath of the Arab Spring
played its part in the unfolding events, Iran has supplied financial, material
and political support for the otherwise isolated group, which has managed to
hold Sanaa and bring the fight to a coalition of Arab forces.The ensuing conflict has been brutal, and the gulf coalition
has come under heavy criticism for its conduct. The geopolitical calculus,
however, remains the same today as it did in 2015. Iran now has a quasi-proxy
in the backyard of its regional foe – the same fortuitous turn of events that
saw Iran suddenly on Israel’s southern border after the Hamas coup in Gaza. While Iran might not control the Houthis to the extent it
can the Shiite militia in Iraq or the Lebanese Hezbollah, the Houthi
proto-state will nevertheless transform into a new Gaza, should it be given the
chance to set its roots.For close observers of recent conflicts between Israel and
Hamas, the comparisons with the Yemen conflict do not end there. While Saudi
Arabia, in particular, has been the target of protests and even calls for
sanctions in Washington and around Europe, this uproar hardly reflects the
whole story, let alone provides a path to peace and rehabilitation.The Houthis, for example, have been hard to entice to the
negotiating table. And when the United Nations and the international community
have succeeded in brokering ceasefires, it is no coincidence that they have
almost always been the at-fault party when those ceasefires are broken. The latest truce, signed in December, was breached in spirit
with devastating effect by a new sophisticated Houthi drone that killed six
soldiers and intelligence chief Brig.-Gen. Saleh Tamahat at a public gathering.
As with Hamas, Iranian proxies use their non-state status to rebalance the
playing field to their advantage, drawing an established military into a
conflict in which they can only lose ground.In this spirit, ceasefires are treated as pauses to reload
and regroup, and there is nothing less beneficial for the mid- to long-term
interests of civilians on the ground than a complete breakdown in trust. While ensuring humanitarian aid and responsible practices in
times of war are non-negotiable, the regional context and justifications of the
conflict can never be eclipsed if the bloodshed is to come to a definitive end.For too long, Iran and its proxies have been given a free
hand to destabilize nations, fell governments and install puppet regimes. The
international community turned the other cheek when Hezbollah at first
infiltrated Lebanon’s politics, and then its military, while Syrian President
Assad massacred his own people and turned on the Kurds, and while Iraq became
hollowed out.For Iran, nothing would be a greater prize than turning
Yemen into the next Gaza or south Lebanon. It would provide Iran with even
greater influence over shipping lanes – especially regarding the movement of
natural resources further afield – and would become a permanent thorn in the
side of many more pragmatic Sunni Gulf nations.Iran gaining a foothold in a strategically valuable country
such as Yemen would be a game-changer for a country under significant pressure.
Iran, and its other client states such as Qatar, are under tremendous pressure
economically, diplomatically and politically. Iran is suffering and its people
are turning on it, while Sunni nations are moving forward together, with the
eventual normalization of ties with Israel being firmly on the agenda. The nuclear weapons sanctions snapped back by the Trump
administration, and new measures by the European Union against Iran following
its involvement in four terrorist attacks in Europe, are taking their toll on
the ayatollahs and their regime.Iran is on the ropes and must not be given breathing space
to resuscitate itself. This is the time for more pressure to be applied. No
quarter should be given to Iran in Yemen, and no respite should be given to the
Houthis for their coup and illegitimate hold on Sanaa.While there are no easy choices in this region, and no
innocent parties, we must look at the wider picture and take steps to stabilize
it for the good of the people who suffer the most from these proxy wars. Rather
than simply playing the role of arms dealer or shocked bystander, the
international community should do everything possible to force Iran into
withdrawing its hand. The alternative is the rise of a new Gaza, which is the
last thing any rational or pragmatic force should desire.The Houthi slogan, “God is great, death to the US, death to
Israel, curse the Jews, and victory for Islam” – an almost exact copy of the
regularly heard Iranian mantra coined by Ayatollah Khomeini – tells us
everything about their ultimate intentions and goals.For a more stable and secure Middle East, the Houthis and
their patron Iran have to be stopped. While Israel and the West have been
largely distracted by events in the Near East, Iran has been busy digging in,
in arguably the most politically and geographically sensitive part of the
region.
