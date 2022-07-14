Contract Awarded for Solar Street Lighting in Anbar


2022/07/14 | 04:02 - Source: Iraq Business News
(ThisDay | Iraq News Now)- By John Lee.

Ummet Al Salam Co.

Ltd.

for General Trading & Contracting has won a new contract with the United Nations Office for Project Services (UNOPS), for the supply and installation of solar street lights in Anbar.

The contract is valued at $362,620.

(Source: UNGM)

