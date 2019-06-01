Iraq confirms anti-war stance toward U.S.-Iran tension

2019/06/01 | 05:00
(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News)- The Iraqi Foreign Minister Mohammed al-Hakim on Friday confirmed his country's clear stance to oppose war and escalation in tensions between the United States and Iran.
The position of Iraq is clear on the current crisis between the United States and Iran, which is calmness and prevention of war in our region, al-Hakim said in a statement.
The Iraqi chief of diplomacy also said Iraq's position is consistent with the recent remarks made by the U.S. President Donald Trump about the "lack of intention to launch any war," the statement said.
On Thursday, Trump was quoted by the U.S. ABC news as saying that the Iranian economy suffers from U.S. sanctions and that Iran has become a weak state, adding "we are ready to negotiate with Iran if it wants to."
Al-Hakim's statement welcomed Trump's recent comments saying "Iraq considers the recent statements by President Trump an important and a step in the right direction to calm the situation in the region," according to the statement.
