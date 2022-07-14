2022/07/14 | 16:30 - Source: Iraq Business News

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- By Al Monitor staff.Any opinions expressed here are those of the author(s) and do not necessarily reflect the views of Iraq Business News.Iraqi prime minister sets objectives for regional summit Amid longstanding political deadlock and economic and environmental challenges, Iraqi prime minister Mustafa Kadhimi is attending the GCC +3 Summit in Saudi Arabia.[…]

read more Iraqi PM sets Objectives for Regional Summit first appeared on Iraq Business News.