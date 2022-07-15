KAW to represent JCB In Iraq

2022/07/15 | 03:00 - Source: Iraq Business News

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- By John Lee.UK-based heavy machinery maker JCB has announced that it has signed a partnership agreement with Khair Al-Wady Al-Athim (KAW).Under the contract, KAW will supply the full range of JCB construction, industrial, access and power products in Iraq.According to media reports, KAW is part of the Baghdad-based Al Sadeq Group.(Source: […]

