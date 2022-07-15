KAW to represent JCB In Iraq

2022/07/15 | 03:00 - Source: Iraq Business News
(ThisDay | Iraq News Now)- By John Lee.
UK-based heavy machinery maker JCB has announced that it has signed a partnership agreement with Khair Al-Wady Al-Athim (KAW).
Under the contract, KAW will supply the full range of JCB construction, industrial, access and power products in Iraq.
According to media reports, KAW is part of the Baghdad-based Al Sadeq Group.
