2022/07/15 | 03:00 - Source: Iraq Business News

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- By John Lee.Iraq and Iran have signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) to help tackle the major dust storms that have afflicted the region.It was signed by the Head of Iran's Environment Department, Ali Salajegheh [Selajgeh], and Iraq's Minister for the Environment, Jasesim Al-Falahi [Jassim Abdel Aziz Hammadi] during a meeting in Tehran […]

read more Iran, Iraq sign MoU to tackle Dust Storms first appeared on Iraq Business News.