MOFA: Trump’s statement about reducing tensions is an important step

2019/06/01 | 10:40
(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News)- Minister of Commerce opens project electronic ration bill in Baghdad
The Minister of Commerce Mohammed Al-Ani, on Tuesday, opened the project of electronic ration card in Baghdad and Dohuk, stressing the smart card project will stop wasting public money and reveal fraud and manipulation cases.
The Minister of Commerce Mohammed Al-Ani, on Tuesday, opened the project of electronic ration card in Baghdad and Dohuk, stressing the smart card project will stop wasting public money and reveal fraud and manipulation cases.