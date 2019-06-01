Home › Iraq News › Exxon foreign staff to return to Iraqi oilfield with extra security: officials

2019/06/01 | 11:20



BASRA, Iraq,— Exxon Mobil employees will start returning to Iraq’s West Qurna 1 oilfield on Sunday after the company received assurances from Iraqi officials that its staff would receive extra security, two Iraqi officials told Reuters on Friday.



The first batch of returning employees would comprise senior officials and essential engineers, the officials said. The decision was taken after Exxon received letters of assurance from the Iraqi oil ministry and Basra Oil Company.



Exxon asked for extra security from police and army at work sites and residences and Iraq agreed, the officials said.























In May Exxon Mobil has evacuated all of its foreign staff, around 60 people, from Iraq’s West Qurna 1 oilfield and is flying them out to Dubai.



The evacuation came just days after the United States withdrew non-essential staff from its embassy in Baghdad, citing a threat from neighboring Iran, which has close ties to Iraqi Shi’ite militia.



Production at the oilfield was not affected by the evacuation and work is continuing normally, overseen by Iraqi engineers, said the chief of Iraq’s state-owned South Oil Company which owns the oil field, Ihsan Abdul Jabbar. He added that production remains at 440,000 barrels per day (bpd).



Exxon Mobil is the lead contractor in a long-term deal with Iraq’s South Oil Company to develop and rehabilitate the oil field to increase its production.



The U.S. has long advised its citizens against travel to Iraq, but the renewed warning followed Washington’s deployment of the aircraft carrier USS Abraham Lincoln and B-52 bombers to the Persian Gulf in response to unspecified “threats” by Iran.



Copyright © 2019, respective author or news agency, Ekurd.net | Reuters



