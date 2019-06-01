Iran-backed militias celebrate 'Quds Day' in Baghdad

2019/06/01 | 11:40
(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News)-
The rally in Baghdad coincided with others in Tehran as well as in 950 other cities and towns across Iran, May 31, 2019. (Photo: AP/Khalid Mohammed)
ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – Thousands of Iran-backed Shia militia members celebrated "Quds Day" (the day of Jerusalem) in the Iraqi capital of Baghdad on Friday, walking over and burning American and Israeli flags.
During the ceremony, Hashd al-Shaabi paramilitary units, also known as Popular Mobilization Forces (PNF) held up Iranian flags and posters of various Iranian religious figures.
The rally, held on Baghdad's Palestine Street, coincided with others in Tehran as well as in 950 other cities and towns across Iran, reported the Associated Press.
Iran-backed Shia militia members celebrate Quds Day in the Iraqi capital of Baghdad, May 31, 2019. (Photo: AP/Khalid Mohammed)
The occasion, first initiated by Iran in 1979 to fall annually on the last Friday of the holy month of Ramadan, has been described as a way to show support for Palestinians, though the voicing of anti-Israel and anti-US sentiment often appears to be the primary focus.
Al-Quds is the Arabic name for Jerusalem.
The protests come as tensions between the US and Iran continue to mount, following Washington's re-imposition of sanctions on Tehran in late 2018.
Iran-backed Shia militia members celebrate Quds Day in the Iraqi capital of Baghdad, May 31, 2019. (Photo: AP/Khalid Mohammed)
In recent weeks, Washington announced it was dispatching an aircraft carrier and B-52 bombers to the region in response to intelligence that Tehran was planning an attack against US targets or allies.
The US State Department then ordered the evacuation of non-essential employees from its embassy in Baghdad and consulate-general in Erbil, as well as the suspension of normal visa services.
Marchers on Friday also condemned the Israeli-Palestinian peace plan now being promoted by the Trump Administration, dubbed the "Deal of the Century."
