Business NLP Ltd shares free resources from 1:1 NLP training courses

2022/07/17 | 01:04 - Source: Iraq News

Global NLP Training for Professional and Business People

International NLP Coach, Michael Beale, opens up his students' NLP learning resources for anyone to access, free of charge.

I took Michael's NLP course almost 20 years ago.



Since then I have seen him coach 100s of people to success.



I recommend NLP coaching to anyone who wants a change in their work or personal lives.”

— Joanna B, entrepreneur.



London.



UK

MILTON KEYNES, UNITED KINGDOM, July 16, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Business NLP Ltd shares the very best resources available for anyone that wants to find our more about or refresh their NLP skills.Neuro Linguistic Programming (NLP) improves communication and influencing skills so people accomplish more in their work and home lives.



International NLP coach and trainer, Michael Beale, shares some of the most popular techniques for anyone new to NLP, or for existing practitioners looking to refresh and update their skills.For decades, thousands of people across the world have used NLP to overcome obstacles and achieve success.



Michael Beale works internationally with professional people of all ages, helping them learn how to become more effective at what they do - both at work and in their personal lives.



As well as coaching people to greater success and fulfilment, Michael runs 1:1 NLP training courses and now, for the first time, he has opened up his students' study resources to everyone, free of charge.Global and local 1:1 NLP training courses.



NLP is a powerful tool that can help you achieve success in your personal and business life.



Certified training programmes run for 6 months and are normally based on 1-hour a week, plus reading and exercises.



Additional sessions can be booked to rehearse real life challenges and opportunities.



This time frame works exceptionally well for ambitious professionals because they have enough time to clarify what will make the programme useful to them and also to test out approaches in their environment, developing them to achieve real results.



It also gives them enough time to establish powerful habits that will serve them into the future, well after the programme has been completed.Courses offered include:NLP Practitioner.



Unique 1:1 Practitioner training makes it possible for clients to achieve or exceed aspirations, and at the same time develop a very high level of competence in NLP.NLP Business Practitioner.



For people who want to improve their lives as well as their careers or businesses.NLP Coach Practitioner for people who want to master coaching.



This programme is for NLP Master Practitioners and offers full SNLP Coach Practitioner certification.



Certificates are signed by NLP co-founder Richard Bandler, John La Valle, and Michael Beale.Each programme is split into 4 sections:1.



Free discovery, so that potential delegates can determine the value of the programme for themselves.2.



Theme content area specific to the programme.3.



Voluntary project to develop skills in a specific environment.4.



Integration, so that delegates can apply what they’ve learned in their business and personal lives.The free discovery phase consists of 3 sessions and is available to anyone who is genuinely interested in the programme and has access to an appropriate budget.



There is no commitment to continue further if the time is not right.



To excel in the programme people need a touch of ambition, courage, discipline and honesty.



They also need to commit a minimum amount of time and energy, so the discovery phase helps them really work out what will make the programme useful for them.Business NLP's complements the content on our sister sites, NLP Techniques https://nlp-techniques.org and NLP Training complements https://nlp-training.org/.



Between them, they share hundreds of free videos and training tips for people new to NLP, or who want to freshen up their skills.Michael is a certified Richard Bandler NLP trainer and coach trainer and a Marshall Goldsmith Leadership and Team coach.



He has been running Business NLP Ltd for 15+ years.



Previously he has 30 years’ experience in buying, marketing, business development, and business strategy with major UK companies."I've trained with Michael on his NLP courses and also worked with him as a business coach for over a decade.



I thoroughly recommend him and Business NLP Ltd as an excellent provider of business-focused 1:1 NLP training and coaching services." David R.



Business Consultant.



UK.

Michael BealeBusiness NLP Ltd+44 1908 506563email us hereVisit us on social media:FacebookTwitterLinkedInOther

NLP training welcome video

You just read:

News Provided By

July 16, 2022, 15:55 GMT

Share This Article

Distribution channels: Automotive Industry, Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Business & Economy, Companies, Education, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry, International Organizations, Media, Advertising & PR, Politics, World & Regional ...

EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency.



We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content.



As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention.



Your help is welcome.



EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world.



Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

Submit your press release

?