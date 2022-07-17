FAO warns of threat to Communities in Iraqi Marshes

2022/07/17 | 04:08 - Source: Iraq Business News

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- Amid unprecedented water decrease, FAO is warning of threat to the communities in the Marshes and call for action to help buffalo producers overcome climate change and water shortage The Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations (FAO) in Iraq renews its commitment to support the local communities particularly buffalo producers in the Iraqi […]

