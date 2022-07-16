(Video) At a Huge March in Stockholm, Iranians Call for Accountability and Justice

2022/07/17 | 12:54 - Source: Iraq News

On Saturday, thousands of Iranians, supporters of the People’s Mojahedin Organization of Iran (PMOI/MEK), and the National Council of Resistance of Iran (NCRI) held a rally in Stockholm, Sweden.



This rally was also attended by several Swedish MPs.

Maryam Rajavi : the Swedish Judiciary handed down its verdict, sentencing to life one of the perpetrators of genocide and crime against humanity in the massacre of political prisoners in 1988.



He is only one out of all the murderers involved.

Noury was arrested in 2019 in Sweden in the context of the Universal Jurisdiction and for his participation in the 1988 genocide of 30,000 political prisoners.



The court’s verdict also emphasized that the MEK members were the main target of this genocide.

The message of the Stockholm court must be listened to by the Belgian Parliament that should not accept a treaty of impunity for another criminal, Assadollah Assadi.



Assadi must stay in prison .Dr.Alejo Vidal Quadras

To day Many Iranians have come to voice their protest against the regime in Iran, which spreads terror and fear and suppresses its population.



The number of executions has recently increased in Iran .

Today’s massive gathering comes two days after a court in Stockholm condemned Hamid Noury, a prison officer involved in the 1988 massacre, to life in prison.

Noury’s trial featured harrowing accounts by survivors of the 1988 massacre of those dark days in Gohardasht prison in Karaj, west of Tehran, where Noury was working as the deputy prison warden.”

— NCRI

In the Swedish Parliament, we support your cause for a free and democratic Iran.I want to voice my support for what you’re doing for a free Iran.As a democrat, it is important for me to show my support for human rights.



It doesn’t matter where you live in the world.



Iran’s regime doesn’t respect human rights.Those who committed these crimes must stand trial.



We must work so that the people of Iran can have freedom.



Criminals must be prosecuted.In my parliamentary request, I am fighting for the women of Iran to have equal rights.



Let’s work together to restore human rights in Iran.This is a victory for justice and truth against opportunistic policies.



I want to congratulate all of you freedom fighters, I want to congratulate the extraordinary team of lawyers led by Kenneth Lewis that presented to the court undeniable evidence.I also want to congratulate Maryam Rajavi for her wise and brave leadership that took us through this trial.



And I want to congratulate the families of the victims who have finally seen justice for their loved ones.It was proven in court that the Iranian dictatorship is an outlaw political system that inflicts the worst atrocities on its people.



No more appeasement.



No more dialogue.



No more negotiations.The rulers of Iran are a bunch of murderers that should not be accepted as members of the international community.The message of the Stockholm court must be listened to by the Belgian Parliament that should not accept a treaty of impunity for another criminal, Assadollah Assadi.



Assadi must stay in prison for the rest of his life.The days of the Iranian fanatic regime are counted.



The trial of Hamid Noury proves it.We will go on with no hesitation for the freedom of the Iranian people until all criminals of the regime are brought to justice and given the punishment they deserve.Message by the NCRI’s President-elect Mrs.



Maryam RajaviAfter nearly three years, the Swedish Judiciary handed down its verdict, sentencing to life one of the perpetrators of genocide and crime against humanity in the massacre of political prisoners in 1988.



And I stress this is only one out of all the murderers involved.Of course, we welcome the ruling, which is the outcome of your efforts and sacrifices and deserves to be congratulated.However, full justice will be only done when all the masterminds and perpetrators are prosecuted in the Iranian people’s courts.



That includes Ali Khamenei, Ebrahim Raisi, Hossein-Ali Nayeri, Gholam-Hossein Mohseni Ejei, and others.Also, the mercenaries and operatives whose collaboration with the regime Amnesty International has documented.



We have taken the first step.



And we will continue until we defeat this regime.We salute all the martyrs from June 20, 1981, to the uprisings of this year.



We will continue their path.



We will not allow what happened in the 1979 Revolution to be repeated in this new revolution.In the past year, it was obvious that the main target of all propaganda was the main alternative of the regime.



The historic epic of the 1988 massacre will not be forgotten and can’t be erased with propaganda.In the history of Iran, there is no movement that has stood against this regime for 44 years.



We’ve been through storms and blood baths, in Ashraf and Liberty, and back during the Shah’s regime.But never did we give in to the demands of the Shah or the mullahs’ regime.



Had we accepted the rule of Khomeini, he would have opened all doors to us.



But we stood by our principles and said no to the rule of Khomeini and the mullahs.Likewise, your stance and persistence during the nine months of this court have helped achieve this victory.



Had it not been for your efforts, had it not been for the testimonies in Albania, had it not been for the cooperation and contribution of our Marxist brothers, the result of the trial would have been different.Our enemies wanted to portray an image as if the 1988 massacre victims did not know they were going to be executed.



But many facts became evident.There are many fronts, but we will fight on every one of them and they all lead to the freedom of our country.Hail to all of you who did not let this court case from going down the wrong path.This is just the beginning.



We will bring this regime, and all its officials, to court.



Time does not erase crimes against humanity and genocide.



We will bring this regime to a Nuremberg-style court very soon.At the same time, what is happening in Belgium is a shameful show of appeasement to give in to the hostage-taking policy of the regime.



We will stand in front of all Belgian embassies every day.The verdict of the Swedish court in the conviction of Hamid Noury means the conviction of the entirety of the mullahs’ regime.



It is a very strong document to try other criminal leaders of the mullahs’ regime, especially Raisi.It is a victory for the Justice Seeking movement.



Raisi’s hands are tainted with the blood of Iran’s children.



He has executed many Iranians.I would like to thank the Swedish judiciary and the members of the Iranian Resistance who exposed the regime’s atrocities and prevented the trial to be steered in favor of the regime.The mullahs destructive policies and corruption, their atomic bomb program, their missile program, and their meddling in other countries, have created many crises for the people of Iran.

The historic epic of the 1988 massacre will not be forgotten and can’t be erased with propaganda.

