2022/07/18 | 04:54 - Source: Iraq Business News

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- The European Union Advisory Mission in Iraq (EUAM Iraq)'s Gender and Human Rights Adviser conducted a workshop on Women Integration in Intelligence Operations for female participants of the Federal Investigation and Intelligence Agency (FIIA), Iraqi Ministry of Interior.The workshop was conducted over 2 days, on 27th and 28th of June 2022 at the Mission's […]

