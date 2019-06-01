Turkish jets hit PKK terror targets in northern Iraq

2019/06/01 | 16:50
(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News)- Turkish airstrikes on Friday hit PKK terrorist targets in northern Iraq as part of the ongoing Operation Claw, officials said.
The jets pounded weapon positions, shelters, and ammunition depots used by terrorists in Zap region, the National Defense Ministry said in a tweet.
The Turkish Armed Forces launched Operation Claw against the PKK terror group on Monday.
In its more than 30-year terror campaign against Turkey, the PKK -- listed as a terrorist organization by Turkey, the US and the EU -- has been responsible for the deaths of some 40,000 people, including women and children.
