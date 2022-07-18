Iraqi soldier, Islamic State militant killed in Iraq

2022/07/18 | 11:04 - Source: Iraq News

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- IRAQ/BAGHDAD : An Iraqi soldier and a militant of the Islamic State (IS) group were killed in two separate incidents in the central and northern parts of the country, the Iraqi military said.

A joint force from the Army and a paramilitary Hashd Shaabi killed an Islamic State militant wearing an explosive belt in the Tarmiyah region, about 30 kilometres north of Baghdad, after acting on intelligence reports, according to a statement released on Sunday by the Iraqi Joint Operations Command's media office.

In a seoperate incidneet, on Sunday, Islamic State terrorists attacked an army post close to the city of Mosul, around 400 kilometres north of Baghdad, inflicting one death and two injuries, an army source told Xinhua on the condition of anonymity.

According to the source, before the attackers left the scene, there was a fight between the two sides following the incident, the report said. Over the past few months, Iraqi security forces have engaged in combat with IS militants to put a stop to their escalating activities.

Since the demise of the IS in 2017, Iraq's security situation has improved.



But over time, its remains have dispersed into populated areas, arid regions, and mountainous terrain, where they continue to launch guerilla operations against law enforcement and ordinary citizens.

