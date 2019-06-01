Mecca summit slams US embassy move to Jerusalem: statement

2019/06/01 | 17:25
(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News)- The 57-member Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) on
Saturday slammed the US decision to transfer its embassy to Jerusalem and recognize
the disputed city as Israel's capital.The Saudi-hosted summit condemned the "transfer of
embassies of the United States and Guatemala to Jerusalem" and urged all
members to "boycott" countries that have opened diplomatic missions
in the city, a statement said.The statement comes as US President Donald Trump's
son-in-law Jared Kushner prepares to roll out economic aspects of his
long-awaited Middle East peace plan at a conference in Bahrain later this
month.The plan, dubbed by Trump as the "deal of the
century", has already been rejected by the Palestinians, who say Trump's
policies have shown him to be blatantly biased in favor of Israel.Palestinians have cut off all contacts with the Trump
administration after the president broke with decades of bipartisan policy to recognize
Jerusalem as the capital of Israel in December 2017.Israel insists the whole of Jerusalem is its "eternal,
indivisible capital". The Palestinians demand the city's eastern sector as
the capital of their long-promised state.
