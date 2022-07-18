Award winning Sophocles and Italian history film programs on SACCO & VANZETTI for 2022-23 by ArtsPRunlimited, Inc.

2022/07/18 | 16:06 - Source: Iraq News

With Ellen Lanese

NEWARK, NEW JERSEY, UNITED STATES, July 18, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- New programs for 2022/23The Death of HeraklesSophocles' THE WOMEN OF TRACHIS becomes DEATH OF HERCULES.Our Award winning short DVD film captures a virtuoso performance by Ellen Lanese, from our Off-Broadway premiere with designs by Jennifer Long, translated by Michael Jameson.We are looking for program outreach for THE WOMEN OF TRACHIS in 2022/23.



Now we need venues to host us.Honoring France, we have prepared new programs about the history of Paterson and Lyon for 2022/23.



Since 1883 they have been Sister Silk Cities including the remarkable heritage of the City Hall in Paterson, which remains a homage to Lyon from the support of French industrialists, as well as St.



John's Cathedral, as in Paterson and Lyon.Our Award winning short film: SACCO & VANZETTI: BURN !!! Centennial of their 1920-27 arrest and execution from 2020-2027.Starring Ellen Lanese, Paul Parente and Anthony Spaldo with design by Eva Brenner.



We are thrilled by the results from these Film Festivals for SACCO from Sweden, Paris, Manhattan, Berlin, Rome, Milan, Vienna and Austin, TexasSeeking College or University venues for a program/talk/book signings from New Jersey to Italy, Ireland and France.We have worked with Fractured Atlas since 2014 to secure and process charitable gifts, and donations for ArtsPRUnlimited, Inc.https://fundraising.fracturedatlas.org/arts-prunlimited-inc/general_supportIn the last 2 years, we entered and won Film Festival Awards/Certificates for DEATH OF HERCULES from Sophocles' THE WOMEN OF TRACHIS and SACCO & VANZETTI: BURN !!! from 12/20-7/22.Via Film Festival's in Manhattan, Paris, Bali, Indonesia; Kurdistan, Iraq; Rome; Seattle; Dallas, La Jolla, San Diego, Philadelphia, Milan, Anatolia, Turkey, India, New Orleans, and Florida Shorts on Film Freeway.Some previous venues have included: SUNY/Brockport as Adjudicator; Panelist at John Jay College; Speaker at Passaic County History Society;Morris Museum; Oradell Library; Fair Lawn Library; Center for Italian Culture; Irish Arts Center; and Rutgers University.Newark Library and World Cat (2022).We request Donations paid in advance.Quinn, Daniel P., 1952-1American Phantasmagoria : three American plays : Fangs to riches ;lulu.com], [2020]Exits and Entrances: Producing Off-Broadway, Opera & Beyond: 1981-2006Exits and entrances : producing off-Broadway, opera & beyond : 1981-2006Quinn, Daniel P., 1952-Bloomington, IN : AuthorHouse.com, 2007.Topic's includeNewark, Italy + me / Daniel P.



Quinn.



-- Nascent Newark --The dawn of Newark's Little Italy (1885-2018) -- Presidential history in Newark -- Gustav Bourglan's Newark as prototype for Mount Rushmore -- Arshile Gorky's commission at Newark Airport -- The Morris Canal became Raymond Boulevard -- Quintet for Newark [poem] -- A Newark reflection (1967-2017) -- Alexander, Paterson, and Lyons, France [poem] -- Let's meet Paterson's sister, Lyons, France -- Cuinn banned by Victoria [poem] -- Pabst beer and Hoffman soda -- Metropolitan Opera star Maria Jeritza (1888-1982) was music history in Newark -- Symphony Hall was originally named the Mosque Theatre -- Newark in the age of Trump on Trump listening to Beethoven in Europe -- Louis Bamberger and my family history (1927 to 2003) -- Newark as insurance mecca (1845-2018) -- Broadway "Grand Guignol" featuring Vincent Price & Edgar Allan Poe -- Mies van der Rohe's presence endures (1962-2018) in Century 21 -- Newark coming back (2000-18).NEWARK, ITALY & ME (Lulu.com)."Daniel P Quinn has captured a bygone era with such detailed, loving, bittersweet accuracy.



Such family memories - and they are rich indeed, considering he hails from two such vibrant, singularly civilized cultures ...



Irish- and Italian-Americans; no fooling around!It's just a rapidly e'er changing mixture of eras we are so challenged to be negotiating, we Americans and we globally over-populated, fascinating yet always goofy-enough humans ...Bravo to all who appreciate the seemingly boundless energy, spirit and enterprise that is Newark.Thank you, Mr.



Quinn, for bringing the pre-21st century Newark once again to such sweet, happy life ...



a rewarding, compelling, intensely-personally-felt trip down Memory Lane, indeed".V.



Hammer, Artistic Director, Midlantic Theatre Company.My Mies van der Rohe building (1962) was "Modernism" in Newark.



From 1960-62, this entire Italian neighborhood was demolished as urban removal process.



St.



Lucy's Church and annex survived since 1925, but not much else.Newark, Italy and me is now Ecuadorian, Salvadorian, Cuban, Haitian, Puerto Rican mixed immigrant neighborhood with a presence in Newark in Century 21.

Daniel P QuinnArtsPRunlimited, Inc+1 973-482-0747email us here

