Pompeo attends secretive global meet in Switzerland

2019/06/01 | 18:00
(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News)- US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo will take part Saturday in

a secretive meeting in Switzerland of global power brokers discreetly discussing

issues like Brexit and the future of capitalism.The State Department confirmed Saturday that Pompeo, who is

on a four-nation tour of Europe, would take part in the four-day Bilderberg

meeting, which kicked off on Thursday in the picturesque Swiss town of

Montreux.His participation had not been previously mentioned in the

official agenda and he did not figure on the list of some 130 elites from 23

countries participating in the event.Already on the list is US President Donald Trump's

son-in-law and advisor Jared Kushner, who might use the forum to try to drum up

support for his yet to be unveiled Middle East peace plan.Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella, NATO chief Jens Stoltenberg and

elder statesman Henry Kissinger also figure on the list of participants, as do

Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte, French Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire and

German Defense Minister Ursula von der Leyen.The group, which has met every year since 1954 and was

created as a forum for fostering dialogue between Europe and North America, is

this year discussing a range of topics such as climate change, the future of

capitalism, the ethics of Artificial Intelligence, China, Russia and Brexit,

the organizers said.The Trump administration has taken strong and controversial

stances on a number of the topics on the agenda, including swelling tensions

with Beijing, complex relations with Moscow and a more than skeptical attitude

to calls to fight climate change.Pompeo himself recently hailed that climate change was

helping open new sea routes in the usually frozen Arctic.The luxury hotel where the talks are taking place has placed

high bushes all around its perimeters to keep the press at bay.'Cheese and chocolate fan'The participants are meanwhile held to the so-called Chatham

House Rule, meaning that participants are free to use the information received,

but may not reveal the identity nor the affiliation of the speaker.The secretive nature of the group has given birth to

conspiracy theories. Some have warned, for example, that Bilderberg is a group

of rich and powerful kingmakers seeking to impose a one world government.Pompeo arrived in Switzerland on Friday on the second leg of

his European tour, following a stop in Berlin and before travelling on to The

Hague and London.On Saturday morning, he and his wife Susan had a guided tour

of Bern's Old Town, and on Sunday he is due to meet with his Swiss counterpart

Ignazio Cassis.Asked why he chose to stay for so long in Switzerland – from

Friday afternoon through Monday morning – Pompeo told a group of journalists

travelling with him that he is a "big cheese and chocolate fan".



All Text here: Baghdad Post ✓


