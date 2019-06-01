Pompeo attends secretive global meet in Switzerland

2019/06/01 | 18:00
(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News)- US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo will take part Saturday in
a secretive meeting in Switzerland of global power brokers discreetly discussing
issues like Brexit and the future of capitalism.The State Department confirmed Saturday that Pompeo, who is
on a four-nation tour of Europe, would take part in the four-day Bilderberg
meeting, which kicked off on Thursday in the picturesque Swiss town of
Montreux.His participation had not been previously mentioned in the
official agenda and he did not figure on the list of some 130 elites from 23
countries participating in the event.Already on the list is US President Donald Trump's
son-in-law and advisor Jared Kushner, who might use the forum to try to drum up
support for his yet to be unveiled Middle East peace plan.Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella, NATO chief Jens Stoltenberg and
elder statesman Henry Kissinger also figure on the list of participants, as do
Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte, French Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire and
German Defense Minister Ursula von der Leyen.The group, which has met every year since 1954 and was
created as a forum for fostering dialogue between Europe and North America, is
this year discussing a range of topics such as climate change, the future of
capitalism, the ethics of Artificial Intelligence, China, Russia and Brexit,
the organizers said.The Trump administration has taken strong and controversial
stances on a number of the topics on the agenda, including swelling tensions
with Beijing, complex relations with Moscow and a more than skeptical attitude
to calls to fight climate change.Pompeo himself recently hailed that climate change was
helping open new sea routes in the usually frozen Arctic.The luxury hotel where the talks are taking place has placed
high bushes all around its perimeters to keep the press at bay.'Cheese and chocolate fan'The participants are meanwhile held to the so-called Chatham
House Rule, meaning that participants are free to use the information received,
but may not reveal the identity nor the affiliation of the speaker.The secretive nature of the group has given birth to
conspiracy theories. Some have warned, for example, that Bilderberg is a group
of rich and powerful kingmakers seeking to impose a one world government.Pompeo arrived in Switzerland on Friday on the second leg of
his European tour, following a stop in Berlin and before travelling on to The
Hague and London.On Saturday morning, he and his wife Susan had a guided tour
of Bern's Old Town, and on Sunday he is due to meet with his Swiss counterpart
Ignazio Cassis.Asked why he chose to stay for so long in Switzerland – from
Friday afternoon through Monday morning – Pompeo told a group of journalists
travelling with him that he is a "big cheese and chocolate fan".
