US envoy for Afghanistan on 2-week peace mission

2019/06/01 | 18:35



(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News )- The US envoy for Afghanistan is traveling to Afghanistan andalso Belgium, Germany, Pakistan, Qatar and the United Arab Emirates over thenext two weeks as part of an effort to help end the long-running war.In Kabul, the State Department says Zalmay Khalilzad willconsult with the Afghan government and other Afghans.He also will continue talks with the Taliban in Doha, wherethe insurgent movement maintains a political office. The Taliban refuse tonegotiate directly with the Kabul government.At his other stops, Khalilzad will work to buildinternational support for the Afghan peace process.The talks so far have focused on a timetable for US troopwithdrawal as well as Taliban guarantees that they won’t harbor terroristgroups or allow Afghanistan to be used as a staging ground for global terrorattacks.