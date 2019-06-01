US envoy for Afghanistan on 2-week peace mission

2019/06/01 | 18:35
(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News)- The US envoy for Afghanistan is traveling to Afghanistan and
also Belgium, Germany, Pakistan, Qatar and the United Arab Emirates over the
next two weeks as part of an effort to help end the long-running war.In Kabul, the State Department says Zalmay Khalilzad will
consult with the Afghan government and other Afghans.He also will continue talks with the Taliban in Doha, where
the insurgent movement maintains a political office. The Taliban refuse to
negotiate directly with the Kabul government.At his other stops, Khalilzad will work to build
international support for the Afghan peace process.The talks so far have focused on a timetable for US troop
withdrawal as well as Taliban guarantees that they won’t harbor terrorist
groups or allow Afghanistan to be used as a staging ground for global terror
attacks.
