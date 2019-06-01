عربي | كوردى


US envoy for Afghanistan on 2-week peace mission

US envoy for Afghanistan on 2-week peace mission
2019/06/01 | 18:35
(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News)- The US envoy for Afghanistan is traveling to Afghanistan and

also Belgium, Germany, Pakistan, Qatar and the United Arab Emirates over the

next two weeks as part of an effort to help end the long-running war.In Kabul, the State Department says Zalmay Khalilzad will

consult with the Afghan government and other Afghans.He also will continue talks with the Taliban in Doha, where

the insurgent movement maintains a political office. The Taliban refuse to

negotiate directly with the Kabul government.At his other stops, Khalilzad will work to build

international support for the Afghan peace process.The talks so far have focused on a timetable for US troop

withdrawal as well as Taliban guarantees that they won’t harbor terrorist

groups or allow Afghanistan to be used as a staging ground for global terror

attacks.



All Text here: Baghdad Post ✓


TRENDING News

Latest News Today
Videos and Photos
TRENDING NOW