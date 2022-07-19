Iraqi e-Commerce Venture raises New Investment

2022/07/19 | 04:20 - Source: Iraq Business News

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- The Iraq-based e-commerce business Orisdi has raised a new six figure investment round that included the participation of existing and new investors.The round was facilitated by the Iraqi Angel Investors Network (IAIN) and served to reinforce the continuous growth of the business and the growing potential of e-commerce in Iraq.The round saw the […]

