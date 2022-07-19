Meeting to progress Mosul Int'l Airport Project

2022/07/19 | 04:20 - Source: Iraq Business News

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- By John Lee.Prime Minister Mustafa Al-Kadhimi chaired a meeting on Monday to discuss plans to rebuild Mosul International Airport, which was damaged during the war against ISIS terrorist gangs.The meeting, which was attended by the Minister of Construction, Housing, Municipalities and Public Works, the Governor of Nineveh, and a number of specialized officials […]

