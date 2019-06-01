عربي | كوردى


Hezbollah vows to confront US Middle East plan

2019/06/01
(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News)- Lebanon’s Iran-backed Hezbollah pledged on Friday to

confront the US Middle East plan that President Donald Trump has touted as “the

deal of the century.”Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah, the leader of the heavily armed Shiite

movement, said it was unlikely Washington and its allies would launch a war

against Tehran as they would pay a heavy price.The US military has sent forces, including an aircraft

carrier and B-52 bombers, to the region to counter what it called “clear

indications” of threats from Iran.The US special envoy for Iran says the steps had deterred

Tehran. But he said that Washington would respond to any attacks with military

force, as Arab leaders met on Thursday to discuss what they deem a rising

threat from Tehran.Saudi Arabia’s king told an emergency Arab summit on Friday

that decisive action was needed to stop Iranian “escalations” in the region

after attacks on Gulf oil assets.The United States knows that “war against Iran will not stop

at Iran’s borders,” Nasrallah said in a televised speech at a rally marking the

annual Quds (Jerusalem) Day. “The entire region will burn. ... All US forces

and interests in the region will be annihilated.”He said the “balance of power” was preventing a US-Iran war,

which he warned would also hit US allies Saudi Arabia and Israel.Nasrallah described a US blueprint to end the Israeli-Palestinian

conflict, led by Trump’s son-in-law and senior adviser Jared Kushner, as a

“historic crime” that must be stopped. “This is a religious, moral,

humanitarian, jihadi duty,” he said.The first stage of the plan, still in draft form after almost

two years, is expected to be unveiled at a late June conference in Bahrain. It

seeks to encourage investment in the West Bank and Gaza Strip by Arab donor

states before grappling with thorny political issues at the heart of the

conflict.Palestinian and Arab sources briefed on the draft say it has

jettisoned the two-state solution - the long-standing US and world formula that

envisages an independent Palestinian state alongside Israel in the West Bank,

east Jerusalem and Gaza.Nasrallah also denied charges that Hezbollah has factories

in Lebanon to produce precision-guided missiles, but said it has enough of

those missiles “to change the face of the region.”Israel and the United States believe Hezbollah has sought

home-grown production of precision-guided missiles that could paralyze Israeli

infrastructure.Israel sees Lebanon’s Hezbollah, against which it fought a

month-long war in 2006, as the biggest threat on its borders.



