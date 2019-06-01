Hezbollah vows to confront US Middle East plan

2019/06/01 | 19:10
(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News)- Lebanon’s Iran-backed Hezbollah pledged on Friday to
confront the US Middle East plan that President Donald Trump has touted as “the
deal of the century.”Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah, the leader of the heavily armed Shiite
movement, said it was unlikely Washington and its allies would launch a war
against Tehran as they would pay a heavy price.The US military has sent forces, including an aircraft
carrier and B-52 bombers, to the region to counter what it called “clear
indications” of threats from Iran.The US special envoy for Iran says the steps had deterred
Tehran. But he said that Washington would respond to any attacks with military
force, as Arab leaders met on Thursday to discuss what they deem a rising
threat from Tehran.Saudi Arabia’s king told an emergency Arab summit on Friday
that decisive action was needed to stop Iranian “escalations” in the region
after attacks on Gulf oil assets.The United States knows that “war against Iran will not stop
at Iran’s borders,” Nasrallah said in a televised speech at a rally marking the
annual Quds (Jerusalem) Day. “The entire region will burn. ... All US forces
and interests in the region will be annihilated.”He said the “balance of power” was preventing a US-Iran war,
which he warned would also hit US allies Saudi Arabia and Israel.Nasrallah described a US blueprint to end the Israeli-Palestinian
conflict, led by Trump’s son-in-law and senior adviser Jared Kushner, as a
“historic crime” that must be stopped. “This is a religious, moral,
humanitarian, jihadi duty,” he said.The first stage of the plan, still in draft form after almost
two years, is expected to be unveiled at a late June conference in Bahrain. It
seeks to encourage investment in the West Bank and Gaza Strip by Arab donor
states before grappling with thorny political issues at the heart of the
conflict.Palestinian and Arab sources briefed on the draft say it has
jettisoned the two-state solution - the long-standing US and world formula that
envisages an independent Palestinian state alongside Israel in the West Bank,
east Jerusalem and Gaza.Nasrallah also denied charges that Hezbollah has factories
in Lebanon to produce precision-guided missiles, but said it has enough of
those missiles “to change the face of the region.”Israel and the United States believe Hezbollah has sought
home-grown production of precision-guided missiles that could paralyze Israeli
infrastructure.Israel sees Lebanon’s Hezbollah, against which it fought a
month-long war in 2006, as the biggest threat on its borders.
