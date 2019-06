Hezbollah vows to confront US Middle East plan

2019/06/01 | 19:10

(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News )- Lebanon’s Iran-backed Hezbollah pledged on Friday toconfront the US Middle East plan that President Donald Trump has touted as “thedeal of the century.”Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah, the leader of the heavily armed Shiitemovement, said it was unlikely Washington and its allies would launch a waragainst Tehran as they would pay a heavy price.The US military has sent forces, including an aircraftcarrier and B-52 bombers, to the region to counter what it called “clearindications” of threats from Iran.The US special envoy for Iran says the steps had deterredTehran. But he said that Washington would respond to any attacks with militaryforce, as Arab leaders met on Thursday to discuss what they deem a risingthreat from Tehran.Saudi Arabia’s king told an emergency Arab summit on Fridaythat decisive action was needed to stop Iranian “escalations” in the regionafter attacks on Gulf oil assets.The United States knows that “war against Iran will not stopat Iran’s borders,” Nasrallah said in a televised speech at a rally marking theannual Quds (Jerusalem) Day. “The entire region will burn. ... All US forcesand interests in the region will be annihilated.”He said the “balance of power” was preventing a US-Iran war,which he warned would also hit US allies Saudi Arabia and Israel.Nasrallah described a US blueprint to end the Israeli-Palestinianconflict, led by Trump’s son-in-law and senior adviser Jared Kushner, as a“historic crime” that must be stopped. “This is a religious, moral,humanitarian, jihadi duty,” he said.The first stage of the plan, still in draft form after almosttwo years, is expected to be unveiled at a late June conference in Bahrain. Itseeks to encourage investment in the West Bank and Gaza Strip by Arab donorstates before grappling with thorny political issues at the heart of theconflict.Palestinian and Arab sources briefed on the draft say it hasjettisoned the two-state solution - the long-standing US and world formula thatenvisages an independent Palestinian state alongside Israel in the West Bank,east Jerusalem and Gaza.Nasrallah also denied charges that Hezbollah has factoriesin Lebanon to produce precision-guided missiles, but said it has enough ofthose missiles “to change the face of the region.”Israel and the United States believe Hezbollah has soughthome-grown production of precision-guided missiles that could paralyze Israeliinfrastructure.Israel sees Lebanon’s Hezbollah, against which it fought amonth-long war in 2006, as the biggest threat on its borders.