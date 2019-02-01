Why the US is doomed to remain in northern Syria

2019/02/01 | 11:30
(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News)-
Cemal Okahramn
President Trump’s announcement that US troops would be
withdrawn from northern Syria (also known as Rojava) in the coming months
reminded Kurds of their proverbial lament that they have “no friends but the
mountains.” Nevertheless, the announcement shocked the international community
for two reasons: Not only would Islamic State gain an opportunity to return, but
the Turkish state alongside the Free Syrian Army – which mainly consists of
radical Sunni Islamist rebels with links to ISIS – would massacre the Kurds.The Kurds fought bravely against ISIS and created their own
unique, radical, democratic secular system in the heart of the chaos of Middle
Eastern politics, led by the Democratic Union Party (PYD) and its military, the
People’s Protection Units, which Turkey sees as a Kurdish terrorist
organization and threat to its national security. Russia, Iran and Turkey were not expecting such a move from
the US, and all have welcomed it. This is particularly true of Turkey, whose
military, armed with heavy machine guns, is waiting for the right moment to
occupy Rojava, having already taken the Kurdish town of Afrin. Reuters reported
that Hulusi Akar, the Turkish defense minister, declared that Kurdish militants
in Syria “will be buried in their ditches when the time comes.” Despite these threats, the Kurds have responded calmly to
the withdrawal announcement. For instance, PYD diplomatic relations co-chair
Salih Muslim commented on ANF News that although a US withdrawal would be a
matter of concern with regard to the stabilization of Rojava, “We didn’t call
them, and we’re not sending them away. We rely on our own strength and
defense.... Our interests coincided, we acted together, but we never relied on
them.” Of course, the Kurds are conscious of previous Western/US
attitudes toward them. Perhaps the most striking incident occurred in 1999,
when Abdullah Ocalan, leader of the Kurdistan Workers’ Party, was handed over
to the Turks with the help of US secret intelligence services in Nairobi.
Syrian Kurds follow Ocalan’s ideology, and their political success was built on
his political theory.Nonetheless, Kurdish and US regional interests currently
overlap. The Kurds need long-term protection, and the US needs Rojava and the
Kurds to stop an Iranian Shia expansion in the region and to secure Israel’s
position in the Middle East. Iran is struggling to preserve its political clout in the
region. To strengthen its geopolitical position, it is fighting to create a
Shia crescent from Iran all the way down through Syria to the Mediterranean
coast. Such an expansion of Shia Iran will be the greatest threat
to US interests in the region in coming years. Additionally, the growth of
pro-Iran sentiment in Shia-majority Iraq, with which it shares deep
socio-economic and cultural ties, impacts on US geopolitical interests. In this regard, Rojava plays a crucial role. Sherkoh Abbas,
president of the Kurdistan National Assembly of Syria, noted, “The only
deterrence to Iran is the Kurds [in Rojava]. The only way to disrupt the Shia
crescent is [through] the Kurds.” US concerns about how the national security of its favorite
ally, Israel, can be guaranteed are influenced by three major factors: the
potential expansion of Iranian influence in the region; the ambiguity of
Turkish politics, which is leaning toward becoming a Sunni-based nationalist
one-party state under the leadership of President Recep Tayyip Erdogan; and the
role of autocratic, militarist Russia, which now has ties to both Iran and
Turkey. Although the US continues to proclaim it will cooperate with
Israel over Syria and in opposing Iran in the region, Israel is well aware that
US withdrawal from Rojava would leave a power vacuum that would be filled by
Iran and Turkey. Since both countries oppose Israeli political interests in the
Middle East, their focus will move on to harming Israel. As Palestinian
Authority President Mahmoud Abbas indicated, relinquishing the Kurdish buffer
zone constitutes a substantial threat to Israel, North Africa, Europe and the
US. A US withdrawal from northern Syria would contradict any
rational understanding of the geostrategic paradigm. This is particularly
regarding the war against ISIS in the region. That struggle has relied on
coordination with the exceptionally effective and successful Kurdish fighters
on the ground. It also gave the US the legitimacy to effectively control a
historically important geostrategic area, thereby enabling it to monitor the
expansion of Iran and strengthen its position in the Middle East. to reverse
this situation would not only be irrational in terms of immediate matters of
regional and potentially global geosecurity, but would also constitute a
long-term threat to Israel. So will the US withdraw its troops from Rojava? The short
answer is no. Relinquishing Rojava and allowing the elimination of the region’s
Kurds would be entirely contrary to US/Western geopolitical and geosecurity
interests. The Kurds may believe that they have “no friends but the mountains,”
but they also know who has to act like a friend on their own soil.
