Why the US is doomed to remain in northern Syria
2019/02/01 | 11:30
Cemal Okahramn







President Trump’s announcement that US troops would be

withdrawn from northern Syria (also known as Rojava) in the coming months

reminded Kurds of their proverbial lament that they have “no friends but the

mountains.” Nevertheless, the announcement shocked the international community

for two reasons: Not only would Islamic State gain an opportunity to return, but

the Turkish state alongside the Free Syrian Army – which mainly consists of

radical Sunni Islamist rebels with links to ISIS – would massacre the Kurds.The Kurds fought bravely against ISIS and created their own

unique, radical, democratic secular system in the heart of the chaos of Middle

Eastern politics, led by the Democratic Union Party (PYD) and its military, the

People’s Protection Units, which Turkey sees as a Kurdish terrorist

organization and threat to its national security. Russia, Iran and Turkey were not expecting such a move from

the US, and all have welcomed it. This is particularly true of Turkey, whose

military, armed with heavy machine guns, is waiting for the right moment to

occupy Rojava, having already taken the Kurdish town of Afrin. Reuters reported

that Hulusi Akar, the Turkish defense minister, declared that Kurdish militants

in Syria “will be buried in their ditches when the time comes.” Despite these threats, the Kurds have responded calmly to

the withdrawal announcement. For instance, PYD diplomatic relations co-chair

Salih Muslim commented on ANF News that although a US withdrawal would be a

matter of concern with regard to the stabilization of Rojava, “We didn’t call

them, and we’re not sending them away. We rely on our own strength and

defense.... Our interests coincided, we acted together, but we never relied on

them.” Of course, the Kurds are conscious of previous Western/US

attitudes toward them. Perhaps the most striking incident occurred in 1999,

when Abdullah Ocalan, leader of the Kurdistan Workers’ Party, was handed over

to the Turks with the help of US secret intelligence services in Nairobi.

Syrian Kurds follow Ocalan’s ideology, and their political success was built on

his political theory.Nonetheless, Kurdish and US regional interests currently

overlap. The Kurds need long-term protection, and the US needs Rojava and the

Kurds to stop an Iranian Shia expansion in the region and to secure Israel’s

position in the Middle East. Iran is struggling to preserve its political clout in the

region. To strengthen its geopolitical position, it is fighting to create a

Shia crescent from Iran all the way down through Syria to the Mediterranean

coast. Such an expansion of Shia Iran will be the greatest threat

to US interests in the region in coming years. Additionally, the growth of

pro-Iran sentiment in Shia-majority Iraq, with which it shares deep

socio-economic and cultural ties, impacts on US geopolitical interests. In this regard, Rojava plays a crucial role. Sherkoh Abbas,

president of the Kurdistan National Assembly of Syria, noted, “The only

deterrence to Iran is the Kurds [in Rojava]. The only way to disrupt the Shia

crescent is [through] the Kurds.” US concerns about how the national security of its favorite

ally, Israel, can be guaranteed are influenced by three major factors: the

potential expansion of Iranian influence in the region; the ambiguity of

Turkish politics, which is leaning toward becoming a Sunni-based nationalist

one-party state under the leadership of President Recep Tayyip Erdogan; and the

role of autocratic, militarist Russia, which now has ties to both Iran and

Turkey. Although the US continues to proclaim it will cooperate with

Israel over Syria and in opposing Iran in the region, Israel is well aware that

US withdrawal from Rojava would leave a power vacuum that would be filled by

Iran and Turkey. Since both countries oppose Israeli political interests in the

Middle East, their focus will move on to harming Israel. As Palestinian

Authority President Mahmoud Abbas indicated, relinquishing the Kurdish buffer

zone constitutes a substantial threat to Israel, North Africa, Europe and the

US. A US withdrawal from northern Syria would contradict any

rational understanding of the geostrategic paradigm. This is particularly

regarding the war against ISIS in the region. That struggle has relied on

coordination with the exceptionally effective and successful Kurdish fighters

on the ground. It also gave the US the legitimacy to effectively control a

historically important geostrategic area, thereby enabling it to monitor the

expansion of Iran and strengthen its position in the Middle East. to reverse

this situation would not only be irrational in terms of immediate matters of

regional and potentially global geosecurity, but would also constitute a

long-term threat to Israel. So will the US withdraw its troops from Rojava? The short

answer is no. Relinquishing Rojava and allowing the elimination of the region’s

Kurds would be entirely contrary to US/Western geopolitical and geosecurity

interests. The Kurds may believe that they have “no friends but the mountains,”

but they also know who has to act like a friend on their own soil.



All Text here: Baghdad Post


