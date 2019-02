Why the US is doomed to remain in northern Syria

2019/02/01 | 11:30

(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News )-Cemal OkahramnPresident Trump’s announcement that US troops would bewithdrawn from northern Syria (also known as Rojava) in the coming monthsreminded Kurds of their proverbial lament that they have “no friends but themountains.” Nevertheless, the announcement shocked the international communityfor two reasons: Not only would Islamic State gain an opportunity to return, butthe Turkish state alongside the Free Syrian Army – which mainly consists ofradical Sunni Islamist rebels with links to ISIS – would massacre the Kurds.The Kurds fought bravely against ISIS and created their ownunique, radical, democratic secular system in the heart of the chaos of MiddleEastern politics, led by the Democratic Union Party (PYD) and its military, thePeople’s Protection Units, which Turkey sees as a Kurdish terroristorganization and threat to its national security. Russia, Iran and Turkey were not expecting such a move fromthe US, and all have welcomed it. This is particularly true of Turkey, whosemilitary, armed with heavy machine guns, is waiting for the right moment tooccupy Rojava, having already taken the Kurdish town of Afrin. Reuters reportedthat Hulusi Akar, the Turkish defense minister, declared that Kurdish militantsin Syria “will be buried in their ditches when the time comes.” Despite these threats, the Kurds have responded calmly tothe withdrawal announcement. For instance, PYD diplomatic relations co-chairSalih Muslim commented on ANF News that although a US withdrawal would be amatter of concern with regard to the stabilization of Rojava, “We didn’t callthem, and we’re not sending them away. We rely on our own strength anddefense.... Our interests coincided, we acted together, but we never relied onthem.” Of course, the Kurds are conscious of previous Western/USattitudes toward them. Perhaps the most striking incident occurred in 1999,when Abdullah Ocalan, leader of the Kurdistan Workers’ Party, was handed overto the Turks with the help of US secret intelligence services in Nairobi.Syrian Kurds follow Ocalan’s ideology, and their political success was built onhis political theory.Nonetheless, Kurdish and US regional interests currentlyoverlap. The Kurds need long-term protection, and the US needs Rojava and theKurds to stop an Iranian Shia expansion in the region and to secure Israel’sposition in the Middle East. Iran is struggling to preserve its political clout in theregion. To strengthen its geopolitical position, it is fighting to create aShia crescent from Iran all the way down through Syria to the Mediterraneancoast. Such an expansion of Shia Iran will be the greatest threatto US interests in the region in coming years. Additionally, the growth ofpro-Iran sentiment in Shia-majority Iraq, with which it shares deepsocio-economic and cultural ties, impacts on US geopolitical interests. In this regard, Rojava plays a crucial role. Sherkoh Abbas,president of the Kurdistan National Assembly of Syria, noted, “The onlydeterrence to Iran is the Kurds [in Rojava]. The only way to disrupt the Shiacrescent is [through] the Kurds.” US concerns about how the national security of its favoriteally, Israel, can be guaranteed are influenced by three major factors: thepotential expansion of Iranian influence in the region; the ambiguity ofTurkish politics, which is leaning toward becoming a Sunni-based nationalistone-party state under the leadership of President Recep Tayyip Erdogan; and therole of autocratic, militarist Russia, which now has ties to both Iran andTurkey. Although the US continues to proclaim it will cooperate withIsrael over Syria and in opposing Iran in the region, Israel is well aware thatUS withdrawal from Rojava would leave a power vacuum that would be filled byIran and Turkey. Since both countries oppose Israeli political interests in theMiddle East, their focus will move on to harming Israel. As PalestinianAuthority President Mahmoud Abbas indicated, relinquishing the Kurdish bufferzone constitutes a substantial threat to Israel, North Africa, Europe and theUS. A US withdrawal from northern Syria would contradict anyrational understanding of the geostrategic paradigm. This is particularlyregarding the war against ISIS in the region. That struggle has relied oncoordination with the exceptionally effective and successful Kurdish fighterson the ground. It also gave the US the legitimacy to effectively control ahistorically important geostrategic area, thereby enabling it to monitor theexpansion of Iran and strengthen its position in the Middle East. to reversethis situation would not only be irrational in terms of immediate matters ofregional and potentially global geosecurity, but would also constitute along-term threat to Israel. So will the US withdraw its troops from Rojava? The shortanswer is no. Relinquishing Rojava and allowing the elimination of the region’sKurds would be entirely contrary to US/Western geopolitical and geosecurityinterests. The Kurds may believe that they have “no friends but the mountains,”but they also know who has to act like a friend on their own soil.